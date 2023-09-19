Preston North End players celebrate.

Preston North End continue their 2023/24 Championship campaign with another home match - this time against John Eustace’s Birmingham City at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites continued their unbeaten start to the season with a win against Plymouth Argyle meanwhile Blues suffered a 2-0 defeat in stoppage time to promotion hopefuls Watford.

Five places separate the two teams with five points between them ahead of kick-off, Birmingham's loss to Watford was their first league defeat of the season meanwhile Preston have won five matches and drawn one.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Preston North End v Birmingham City...

When is Preston North End v Birmingham City?

The Championship clash between Preston North End and Birmingham City will take place on Tuesday, September 19, Kick-off at Deepdale is at 7:45pm.

Is Preston North End v Birmingham City on TV or being streamed?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch Preston North End v Birmingham City on Sky Sports Arena.

How else can I keep track of Preston North End v Birmingham City?

Lancashire Evening Post’s George Hodgson will be in place to bring you the action. He’ll be there for early team news, and bring you stuff as it happens during the match, and then the thoughts of the managers in their post-match press conference.

Should you have a Sky Sports subscription you can watch it freely in the comfort of your own home or should you be out-and-about and have a Sky Go subscription, you can watch it on there. Fans can buy a Now TV pass that can be a one-off payment to watch the game.

What is the latest team news ahead of Preston North End v Birmingham City?

Will Keane is a doubt for the Lilywhites having missed the game at the weekend due to an injury picked up whilst on international duty. Ryan Lowe admitted that should Keane say he feels 100% then he could feature, whilst otherwise the weekend’s fixure with Rotherham United could be a more realistic target.

Ched Evans and Danish international Emil Riis are not available, meanwhile Calvin Ramsay has returned to Liverpool and so he won't be available either.

As for Birmingham City, both Lee Buchanan and Lukas Jutkiewicz are both suspended, serving respective bans for red cards they've picked up over the last few games.

Ethan Laird, Siriki Dembele and Tyler Roberts are doubtful as they all try to recover from injuries sustained in August, whilst Alfie Chang and George Hall are also likely to miss out.

What’s been said ahead of Preston North End v Birmingham City?

Preston’s Ali McCann said: “It’s a great run, but we can’t rest on our laurels at the minute. We’ve got another home game on Tuesday night and that’s a great chance to make it another win on the bounce.

The mood in the dressing room is unreal. There’s nothing better than winning games. Everyone bounces into training and there’s a good atmosphere around the place. It’s a joy to be a part of at the minute."

Who is the referee for Preston North End v Birmingham City?

The man in the middle is Dean Whitestone - who hasn't officiated a Preston game since the 3-2 win over Norwich City which came almost a year ago in October 2022.

He has overseen six matches, showing 21 yellow cards and one red. He will be assisted by Daniel Leach and Jonathan Hunt whilst Robert Madley is the fourth official.

Can I still get tickets for Preston North End v Birmingham City?

Tickets are still being sold for this match and will remain on sale until kick-off at 7.45pm. You can purchase tickets either in-person at the ticket office, over the phone or online.

A good number of tickets are available in the Sir Tom Finney Stand, whilst in both the Alan Kelly Town End and the Invincibles Pavillion there aren't as many with limited availability.