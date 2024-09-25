Carabao Cup | Getty Images

PNE will face Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup

Preston North End will host Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The Lilywhites have been drawn against the Premier League giants at Deepdale, It will be the first time the two clubs have met for almost eight years. The Gunners made the trip to Lancashire in January 2017 and ran out 1-2 winners in the FA Cup, with Callum Robinson having fired PNE ahead on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE have knocked Sunderland, Harrogate Town and Fulham out of the competition so far. Paul Heckingbottom’s side won a thrilling penalty shootout, 16-15, to dump the Cottagers out. Arsenal entered at the third round stage and beat Bolton Wanderers 5-1 at home.