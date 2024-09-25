Live

Carabao Cup round four draw in FULL as Preston North End draw Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur face Man City

By George Hodgson
Published 25th Sep 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 22:36 BST
Carabao Cup
Carabao Cup | Getty Images
PNE will face Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup

Preston North End will host Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The Lilywhites have been drawn against the Premier League giants at Deepdale, It will be the first time the two clubs have met for almost eight years. The Gunners made the trip to Lancashire in January 2017 and ran out 1-2 winners in the FA Cup, with Callum Robinson having fired PNE ahead on the night.

PNE have knocked Sunderland, Harrogate Town and Fulham out of the competition so far. Paul Heckingbottom’s side won a thrilling penalty shootout, 16-15, to dump the Cottagers out. Arsenal entered at the third round stage and beat Bolton Wanderers 5-1 at home.

Below is the round four draw in full, with Tottenham Hotspur hosting Manchester City.

Round 4 draw

22:32 BST

When will ties be played?

The fourth round of the Carabao Cup is scheduled to take place on the week commencing 28 October.

22:32 BST

Draw in full

Here it is...

22:23 BST

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

.

22:23 BST

Preston North End vs Arsenal

A home tie for the Lilywhites, against the Gunners!

22:22 BST

Brighton vs Liverpool

.

22:22 BST

Manchester United vs Leicester City

.

22:22 BST

AFC Wimbledon/Newcastle vs Chelsea

.

22:21 BST

Tottenham vs Manchester City

.

22:21 BST

Southampton vs Stoke

.

22:20 BST

Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday

.

22:20 BST

Here we go...

We’re ready to get going.

22:13 BST

The teams left in it

All Premier League and Championship, unless AFC Wimbledon can knock out Newcastle United next week at St James’ Park...

We have 12 Premier League teams left in the competition and three second tier clubs, in PNE, Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday.

21:58 BST

Draw start time

Mark Chapman expects the draw to get under way at 22:20. It will be conducted by Jamie Redknapp and Kevin Nolan.

21:57 BST

Full time results

FT: Arsenal 5-1 Bolton (Rice, Nwaneri 2, Sterling, Havertz; Collins)

FT: Liverpool 5-1 West Ham (JOTA 2, Salah, Gakpo 2; Quansah OG)

16:41 BST

Draw details

Mark Chapman will host the draw, which will be conducted by two pundits. It should get under way around 10:15/10:30pm, after Liverpool’s game against West Ham on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

20:52 BST

Scores at the break

It’s 1-1 at Anfield, with Diogo Jota equalising for Liverpool shortly after Jarell Quansah’s unfortunate own goal.

The second half has just kicked off between Arsenal and Bolton, with the home side 2-0 up. Declan Rice broke the deadlock and Ethan Nwaneri doubled the Gunners’ lead.

16:39 BST

The road to round four

PNE 2-0 Sunderland (Ledson, Frokjaer)

Harrogate 0-5 PNE (Greenwood 2, Osmajic 3)

PNE 1-1 Fulham, 16-15 penalties (Ledson)

CameraSport - Alex Dodd
16:37 BST

Ball numbers

1 Aston Villa

2 Brentford

3 Brighton & Hove Albion

4 Chelsea

5 Crystal Palace

6 Leicester City

7 Manchester City

8 Manchester United

9 Preston North End

10 Sheffield Wednesday

11 Southampton

12 Stoke City

13 Tottenham Hotspur

14 Arsenal or Bolton Wanderers

15 Liverpool or West Ham United

16 AFC Wimbledon or Newcastle United

