Carabao Cup round four draw in FULL as Preston North End draw Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur face Man City
Preston North End will host Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
The Lilywhites have been drawn against the Premier League giants at Deepdale, It will be the first time the two clubs have met for almost eight years. The Gunners made the trip to Lancashire in January 2017 and ran out 1-2 winners in the FA Cup, with Callum Robinson having fired PNE ahead on the night.
PNE have knocked Sunderland, Harrogate Town and Fulham out of the competition so far. Paul Heckingbottom’s side won a thrilling penalty shootout, 16-15, to dump the Cottagers out. Arsenal entered at the third round stage and beat Bolton Wanderers 5-1 at home.
Below is the round four draw in full, with Tottenham Hotspur hosting Manchester City.
When will ties be played?
The fourth round of the Carabao Cup is scheduled to take place on the week commencing 28 October.
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Preston North End vs Arsenal
A home tie for the Lilywhites, against the Gunners!
Brighton vs Liverpool
Manchester United vs Leicester City
AFC Wimbledon/Newcastle vs Chelsea
Tottenham vs Manchester City
Southampton vs Stoke
Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday
The teams left in it
All Premier League and Championship, unless AFC Wimbledon can knock out Newcastle United next week at St James’ Park...
We have 12 Premier League teams left in the competition and three second tier clubs, in PNE, Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday.
The road to round four
PNE 2-0 Sunderland (Ledson, Frokjaer)
Harrogate 0-5 PNE (Greenwood 2, Osmajic 3)
PNE 1-1 Fulham, 16-15 penalties (Ledson)
