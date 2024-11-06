All you need to know ahead of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Preston North End and Sunderland.

Preston North End face table-topping Sunderland in the EFL Championship on Wednesday evening.

Regis Le Bris' men played to a goalless draw with QPR at the weekend, having won three back-to-back matches. They are unbeaten in the league since the end of September, and are assured of a top two place whatever the results for this match round.

Tonight’s match is available to watch for those unable to attend. Here’s all you need to know, such as what time is kick-off, the referee, what TV channel, and if you can buy a ticket.

When is Preston North End v Sunderland?

The Lilywhites and the the Black Cats clash in Lancashire on Wednesday, November 6 at 8.00 pm.

Can I get tickets?

Tickets are still available to purchase on Preston North End’s Ticketmaster website for home supporters.

Sunderland were given an allocation of 3,908 tickets for the fixture, which were priced at £30 for adults, £25 for those over 65, £20 for 19 to 22-year-olds, £15 for 14 to 18 year olds, £10 for 11 to 13 year olds, and a fiver for those under 11.

No away supporter will be able to buy a ticket on the day of the fixture. A deadline of 12pm on Tuesday was set for travelling fans.

Will it be on TV and can I stream it?

Yes. For those unable to attend, this match is being shown by Sky Sports. It’s on their Main Event and Football channels, so all you have to do is put it on one of those, and then you can put the television controller down.

If you’re out and about, but a Sky Sports subscriber then as long as you have the app on the phone and you’ve got your Sky login with you, you’ll be able to watch it on your mobile.

If you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber, then you can buy a Now TV Sports Membership pass for £14.99. It will give you access to all of Sky Sports’ channels for the next 24-hours.

Who is the referee?

Lewis Smith is the referee. He was in charge of Cardiff City’s 2-1 win against Norwich City at the weekend. This is the first time he will have officiated both Preston North End and Sunderland this season. He has overseen 19 games this term, brandishing 64 yellow cards, and three reds.

Smith was the referee for PNE’s 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town in early April.