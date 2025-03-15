Preston North End v Portsmouth team news as 12 out and 3 doubts

After two consecutive away trips to promotion hopefuls, Preston are back in action at Deepdale today.

The Lilywhites welcome Portsmouth to Lancashire, who will be backed by more than 3,500 supporters making the journey from the south coast.

It will be a timely return to home soil after a 1-0 defeat to second-placed side Sheffield United last Saturday was followed up by a 1-1 draw against play-off chasers Sunderland in midweek.

Indeed, North End are unbeaten in their previous 14 games in all competitions at Deepdale and will be looking to extend that run against Pompey this afternoon.

The Blues sit just two points behind Preston after Wednesday’s surprise defeat to bottom-of-the-table Plymouth but have only picked up two wins on the road all season.

Ahead of today’s game, we’ve taken a look at the injury news from both sides.

Portsmouth injury news

Ibane Bowat - out

The centre-back hasn’t made a single appearance for Pompey this season following his switch from Fulham last summer. He was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign due to a knee injury.

Jacob Farrell - out

The left-back is another member of Mousinho's squad to be ruled out for the rest of the term due to injury. Farrell has featured just once for the Blues since his arrival at Fratton Park last summer due to a knee injury.

Callum Lang - out

Pompey’s top scorer is a major miss for the Blues after a hamstring issue sustained against Oxford United in January was enough to rule the attacker out of the season.

Paddy Lane - out

Another knee injury for the Blues to contend with. The winger sustained the issue against Blackburn in January, where he was withdrawn at half time at Ewood Park.

Hayden Matthews - out

A major blow for Mousinho after the January arrival was ruled out for the rest of the term after requiring surgery on an ankle injury picked up in the 2-1 win against QPR last month.

Conor Shaughnessy - out

The central defender will be closing in on a potential return to the side after the international break according to Mousinho as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem sustained against Cardiff last month.

Rob Atkinson - out

Atkinson is a few weeks behind Shaughnessy in his recovery from a calf issue picked up against QPR in February. A return to the side could be on the cards in April as Pompey’s injury crisis at the heart of the defence continues.

Jordan Williams - out

The right-back is set to return to training next week after a two-month injury lay-off due to a hamstring injury picked up in January. Williams’ return date has been pencilled in for Blackburn’s visit to Fratton Park at the end of the month.

Christian Saydee - out

The powerful attacker has missed the Blues’ previous two Championship games against Leeds and Plymouth respectively but is set to complete a comeback from his groin injury against Blackburn after the international break.

Alexander Mislovic - doubt

The defender arrived at Fratton Park as a free agent last week and Mousinho remains cautious - despite his injury issues at centre-back - to throw the defender into the side having not played competitive football since November.

Brad Potts will miss the game against Portsmouth with a hamstring injury. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Preston injury news

Brad Potts - out

Potts sustained a hamstring injury against Sunderland and was withdrawn with five minutes to go at the Stadium of Light. Although Heckingbottom was coy over when the 30-year-old could return, the head coach confirmed he will miss Pompey’s visit.

Jack Whatmough - out

The Fratton Park academy graduate will be absent this afternoon’s game against his former side due to a long term calf injury. The centre-back has been sidelined since January having picked up the issue against Wycombe in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Ali McCann - out

The midfielder has been ruled out until after the international break due to a calf injury, which forced McCann off during the 0-0 draw with Swansea last week.

Milutin Osmajic - doubt

‘Hopefully, yes’ was Heckingbottom’s response when asked whether the striker will return to the side to face Pompey. Osmajic has missed the Lilywhites’ last two league games due to an ongoing hip issue.

Jordan Storey - doubt

The centre-back returned to full training on Thursday having been out since late January with an ankle injury. After missing North End’s previous nine games, Storey could make his first appearance back from injury against Pompey this afternoon.