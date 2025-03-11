It finished one apiece between PNE and the Black Cats on Tuesday night

Preston North End drew 1-1 at Sunderland on Tuesday night with Romaine Mundle equalising late on after Emil Riis’ opener.

Here are our player ratings from the Stadium of Light.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman

Didn’t have a great deal to do over the course of the game. Beaten by a moment of magic. 6

Ryan Porteous

Allowed a couple of dangerous crosses to come in. Tried to step out with the ball. 6

Lewis Gibson

Had to tread carefully after being booked first half. Two big blocks inside the box and defended well. 7.5

Andrew Hughes

Sloppy at times in the first half but improved and battled away. 6

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

A difficult job up against Watson and Cirkin but handled the task admirably. Forced off towards the end after a industrious shift. 7

Ryan Ledson (c)

Busy all night and made his fair share of interceptions. Moved the ball quickly and accurately. 7

Stefan Thordarson

Another impressive performance at the base of PNE’s midfield. Drilled a shot just wide from range. 7

Jayden Meghoma

A great save first half to keep out his fizzed effort. Was bright all night - a mature showing. 7.5

Brad Potts

Got up and down and carried a threat in midfield at times. Lacked conviction with a couple of chances. 6

Sam Greenwood

Lacked the end product on the night but carried a threat and worked hard for the team. Played Riis in for his big chance at nil-nil. 6

Emil Riis

Was a nuisance all night for Sunderland’s defenders. Missed the big chance 1v1 but kept his head up and struck a glorious opening goal home. 7.5

Substitutes

Will Keane

Came on and linked things up nicely. After the equaliser he could’ve looked after the ball better once or twice. 6

Ben Whiteman

Held things together in the middle of the park reasonably. 6

Liam Lindsay

Introduced late in the day and had to defend his box. 6

Mads Frokjaer

Sunderland scored immediately after his introduction and the Dane had to defend for large parts. Lost it in a bad position on one occasion. 5.5

Patrick Bauer

A rare appearance off the bench - the German made a couple of important interventions. 6.5

