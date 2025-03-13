Brad Potts in action | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE suffered another injury blow in Tuesday night's 1-1 draw at Sunderland

Preston North End midfielder Brad Potts is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The number 44 was withdrawn late on in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Sunderland, due to a hamstring issue. PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom was coy on the timeframe of the 30-year-old’s injury but confirmed he will be absent for Saturday’s game at home to Portsmouth.

“Yeah, Pottsy felt his hamstring - did it sprinting - and obviously, he was aware that was our last change,” said Heckingbottom on Thursday afternoon. “So then that's when he flagged it up and Kaine (Kesler-Hayden) had already left the pitch. He's going to be missing at the weekend. I don't know (how long for).

“Everyone's saying we we're time-wasting... why would I take the only two people who can play right-wing back off? If Kaine hadn't have left the pitch, we'd have probably left him on. We took him off because he's got a tight hamstring at the minute; he's getting treatment for it and we're managing him through it

“He was starting to cramp up but he was the first board that the linesmen had looked at. Pottsy’s then gone and said: ‘I've done my hamstring, I'm sure I have’. So we had to make that other change. He's got some damage there. The good thing is we've got the international break now to get him right.”

Possible boosts for Portsmouth

Potts joins Ali McCann and Jack Whatmough on the sidelines for Saturday, but Jordan Storey is getting closer to a return - with Heckingbottom confirming the defender trained on Thursday. Storey has been out since the away clash at Blackburn Rovers in late January.

Elsewhere, Mads Frokjaer and Ben Whiteman were back on the pitch in midweek but Milutin Osmajic was not able to return to the match day squad as hoped. However, Heckingbottom says the Montenegro international has a better chance of being involved this weekend.

“Hopefully, yes,” said Heckingbottom. “He wasn't at a level where he was comfortable playing so it wasn’t one of them where we were just looking after him. Still sore... he was still hindered by his hip and still feeling it. So, yes, but we want him playing and he wants to be playing. We're hoping that these last few days rest we've given him has calmed it down for him to play and then go away with Montenegro.”

