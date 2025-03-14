The Aston Villa man is having a strong season on loan at Preston North End

The loan market has been good to Preston North End in recent years and Kaine Kesler-Hayden is another name to add to the list.

It’s an obvious avenue for the Lilywhites to bring added quality into the squad and the Aston Villa man - just like previous hits Sepp van den Berg, Cameron Archer and others - has made himself a favourite among the Deepdale faithful.

But, all good things come to an end and the nature of such deals it that they are fairly short and sweet. The future is something Kesler-Hayden - relaxed and engaging in the media - is comfortable discussing. At the same time, it’s something he can only say so much on at this stage.

With just nine league games left to play his time with Preston is nearing the end. Fans will dream of a second swoop for the defender this summer; time will tell whether that’s remotely possible. The 22-year-old has had five loan spells away from Villa Park but remains flexible about what next season may look like for him.

“I think I'm open to anything,” Kesler-Hayden told the Lancashire Post. “Whether that be a loan, whether that be a perm, or whether that be to stay at Villa. I think we'll see... the conversations will help me understand better my position for next season. Until that time comes, I probably won't know. It's all about waiting, playing really well now, trying to improve still obviously, and finishing off this season really well.”

Kesler-Hayden had half-season stints with Huddersfield and Plymouth, in the Championship, prior to making the move to Preston. This season has seen him really make his mark on the second tier stage; his defending has been praised enormously by manager Paul Heckingbottom and very few players have had his number. But, he admits the recent trip to Sheffield United was a struggle for him in the first half and the loan man remains both grounded and humble, when asked if he feels ready to play higher.

“I wouldn't say I've completed the level,” said the number 29. “There's games where I can play and I'm still having a tough game, I'm struggling. I don't think you can say that you've completed it. Obviously, I'm having a really good season - probably one of my best so far - and I'm just enjoying the moment now, here and now. In the summer there will be conversations to be had. Until then, we'll just have to see.”

The energy and athleticism Kesler-Hayden possesses has allowed him to bomb up and down the right, and left, flanks for North End this year. He’s provided three assists but is yet to score in a PNE shirt - something he came agonisingly close to doing in the memorable FA Cup win over Burnley. The full-back knows his offensive output is what will take him to the next level as a player.

“Yeah, I'm currently obviously working on it a lot,” said Kesler-Hayden. “I've got to thank Ched (Evans) for that as well. He's taking his time out to do one-to-ones with me. Obviously, there's parts of your game that you always want to improve and that'll be part of mine that if I can, then I think I'll be a much better player.

“I try not to (think about the Burnley chance!). You try and get that stuff out of your head because if it comes to the next one and you just keep replaying and stuff like that. I'm just working on technique and finding the corner... Ched’s helping me massively.”

“I was devastated...”

That victory over the Clarets saw North End reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time in 59 years. It was a magnificent day at Deepdale for the Lilywhites and all attention was then on the last eight draw. Seeing his parent club come out of the hat away to PNE - and thus ruling him out of the tie due to FA Cup rules - was a tough one to take. Kesler-Hayden is adamant Preston can cause an upset though.

“I was devastated, as you would be!” said Kesler-Hayden. “I messaged a few of the staff here to ask if I could definitely not play. They said ‘no, it's not possible’ but at the same time, it's going to be a class day. If we do get through, we're going to Wembley. It's something to look forward to. Obviously, it's a rule, but I reckon if it was allowed they probably would’ve let me play.”

History suggests it’ll be difficult for Preston to reunite with Kesler-Hayden in the summer. If that proves to be the case and he’s playing his football elsewhere after this year, the Deepdale club is one he’ll be keeping an eye on for the rest of his career.

“Yeah, 100 per cent,” he said. “I have a deep connection with this club now, from the time I've been here. I don't mean it lightly when I say I've really loved my time here. I've thoroughly enjoyed it, thoroughly enjoyed the players, the staff, the fans. I'm just going to cherish it until the end of the season.”

