Preston North End transfers: Winger wanted by new clubs, striker latest

Preston North End have made a decent start to the new Championship. They drew 1-1 away at Bristol City on the opening day.

The Lilywhites then beat Sunderland 2-1 at home this weekend. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours relating to the club...

Striker update

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been well documented that Preston are keen to bring Tom Cannon back to Deepdale from Everton after his impressive loan spell during the second-half of the last campaign. In this latest update by reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Toffees have informed Ryan Lowe’s side that he can re-join them on a temporary basis on Wednesday. However, other clubs are looking at a potential permanent move so a deal isn’t done yet.

Winger latest

The Lilywhites have been linked with a swoop for Sunderland’s Lyndon Gooch this summer but appear to have moved for other targets instead. Nixon has claimed on Patreon that the American winger is now on the radar of some unnamed MLS clubs and QPR. The Hoops won 2-1 away at Cardiff City last time out.

Former player wanted