Relieved Preston boss Ryan Lowe was pleased as punch his side showed all their battling qualities to secure their first win of the season at home to Sunderland, writes Neil Goulding.

Goals from striker Will Keane and midfielder Mads Frokjaer did the trick as the Lilywhites produced a battling display to beat the Black Cats at Deepdale.

Frokjaer’s shot deflected off Keane in the 25th minute to gift the hitman his second league goal in as many games.

And then the Danish midielder bagged a sweet winner after Jack Clarke had taken just six minutes to draw the visitors level from the penalty spot.

Clarke won the penalty after a foul from teenager Kian Best, but Forkjaer’s first goal in English football – and on his home debut – was especially sweet to savour.

“It was nerve-racking, but it was entertaining football,” reflected Lowe.

“We’re down to the bare bones with a lot of kids in there until we get a full-strength squad, so we’ve just got to find a way to win. That’s what we did.

“We’d like to have played a bit more football, but early doors it’s just about winning.

“We were a bit more dogged in our defence and did the right things, stopping them (Sunderland) at source.

“They’ve got loads of good players, but felt if could deal with them we’d always have opportunities to score goals.”

The Lilywhites drew 1-1 away to Bristol City on the opening day of the season, but suffered disappointment on Tuesday night when they crashed out the Carabao Cup following a shock 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to League Two Salford City.

But Lowe’s charges hit back in style to make it four points in the league so far in what has been a promising start to the season.

“It was a fantastic performance,” beamed Lowe. “A fantastic performance without the ball too.

“We had to be solid and resolute. We came up against a good team with some good wingers: Clarke, (Patrick) Roberts, (Abdoullah) Ba, (Alex) Pritchard: they’re relentless.

“I thought the lads were fantastic in everything they’ve done and then we go and score two goals, and the atmosphere was amazing also so I’m really pleased.

“We can’t get too carried away. It’s what we wanted, starting the season off with a home win and we have to move on to the next one really quickly because they come thick and fast, but I’m just really pleased we could get three points.

“I’m going to be happy with any point or any three points on the road this season. The point last weekend on the road and three points at home of course because any points in the Championship are good points.

“What we’ve got to do now is just keep building on it.