Preston weather forecast: Scattered showers and occasional sunny spells predicted this weekend
The UK provisionally recorded its sixth wettest July on record, with a succession of low pressure systems bringing unseasonably wet and windy conditions.
While August has started fairly unsettled for many, Thursday (August 10) provided a brief glimpse of warmer weather for many.
The forecast for the weekend and early next week at least is for unsettled conditions to be dominant, with a mixture of sunshine and showers for many, as well as some heavier periods of rain for some.
However, during the latter half of next week, signals are emerging for the possibility of warmer weather returning for at least parts of the UK, though the extent and longevity is still somewhat uncertain.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin said: “While there’s an unsettled outlook for this weekend and the start of next week, our long-range models are starting to signal the possibility of some warmer, more settled, weather developing later next week.”
The Met Office uses ensemble forecasting to determine the likelihood of certain weather scenarios occurring.
This means that the computer model is run a number of times from slightly different starting conditions to give an indication of the more likely or less likely scenarios.
Rebekah said: “What we’re seeing in our ensemble forecasts for later next week is a likelihood of some warmer weather developing, at least for parts of the UK.
“The most likely scenario is for high pressure to the east and low pressure to the west, which would allow a southerly flow to develop and draw warmer air from continental Europe over the UK.
“With this scenario, temperatures into the low 30s Celsius are possible in the southeast towards the end of next week or over the weekend.
“What’s less clear from our models is how far north this warmth may spread from the southeast, how long it will last and the exact dates that warmer weather might exert its influence.”
Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend:
Hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday, August 12
1am – Cloudy – More than 5% chance of rain – 17C
2am – Cloudy – More than 5% chance of rain – 16C
3am – Cloudy – More than 5% chance of rain – 16C
4am – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 16C
5am – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 15C
6am – Light rain – 40% chance of rain – 15C
7am – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 15C
8am – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 16C
9am – Cloudy – 20% chance of rain – 17C
10am – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 17C
11am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 17C
Midday – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 17C
1pm – Light rain – 60% chance of rain – 17C
2pm – Light rain – 50% chance of rain – 18C
3pm – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 19C
4pm – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 19C
5pm – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 19C
6pm – Light shower – 30% chance of rain – 19C
7pm – Sunny intervals – More than 5% chance of rain – 18C
8pm – Light shower – 40% chance of rain – 18C
9pm – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 17C
10pm – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 17C
11pm – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 16C
Outlook for Sunday, August 13
1am – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 16C
4am – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 16C
7am – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 15C
10am – Light rain – 60% chance of rain – 17C
1pm – Light shower – 60% chance of rain – 18C
4pm – Light shower – 30% chance of rain – 19C
7pm – Cloudy – 30% chance of rain – 18C
10pm – Partly cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 16C