Preston North End transfers: Striker latest, goalkeeper eyed and former player update

Preston North End beat Aberdeen 2-0 in their latest pre-season friendly. They are back in action on Tuesday night away at Fleetwood Town.

The Lilywhites then take on Stockport County away at the weekend. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Striker latest

Preston are ‘closing’ in on the loan signing of Everton striker Tom Cannon, according to the Northern Echo. The youngster spent the second-half of last season on loan at Deepdale and was a hit with the Lancashire outfit, scoring eight goals in 21 games in all competitions. He has since returned to Goodison Park but may well be heading back to Ryan Lowe’s side again now which would be a big boost ahead of next term.

Goalkeeper update

Leeds United are said to be admirers of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and Norwich City stopper Angus Gunn. He joined the Lilywhites last summer from Newcastle United and has since made the number one spot his own.

Speaking on The Square Ball’s Leeds United podcast, reporter Phil Hay of The Athletic said: “They looked at James Trafford but Burnley are paying big money for him, so that’s taken him out the equation. There are others they like, Freddie Woodman, Angus Gunn as well.”

Former winger on trial with fellow Championship side