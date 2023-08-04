Preston North End transfers: New target linked, movement with former pair

Preston North End start the new Championship season this weekend. They head to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City away.

Ryan Lowe’s side are then in Carabao Cup action against Salford City at home on Tuesday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Player linked

Preston are being linked with a move for SC Cambuur’s Alex Bangura along with league rivals Swansea City. According to reporter Anthony Joseph on Twitter, they are interested in luring him over to England. The 24-year-old’s current club has recently rejected a bid from Frosinone for his services.

The Sierra Leone international, who has four caps under his belt, was on the books at Feyenoord as a youngster. He can play either left-back or on the wing.

Ex-attacker made available

Blackburn Rovers have made former Lilywhites attacker Ethan Walker available for transfer, as per LancashireLive. The 21-year-old rose up through the academy ranks at Deepdale and made two first-team appearances, as well as having loan spells away at Altrincham, Stalybridge Celtic, Carlisle United and AFC Fylde. He left for Ewood Park last May and penned a two-year deal.

Former winger returns home