Preston North End new boy tells supporters what to expect from him this season

Jack Whatmough has said he is a ball-playing centre-back who will give everything following his move to Preston North End. He became available this summer following his exit from Wigan Athletic.

The Lilywhites have made him their sixth summer signing under Ryan Lowe. His arrival has paved the way for Bambo Diaby to head to fellow Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on a permanent deal.

Preston have given their latest acquisition a three-year deal. He was part of the Wigan side who were relegated last term to League One and he will be eager to prove himself in the second tier.

Whatmough has told fans what to expect on the club website: “Ball-playing, I’m a player who’s going to wear his heart on his sleeve and give everything for the badge, and that’s exactly what I’ll do. Hopefully somebody they can be proud of.

“Obviously I played here last year with Wigan and it was a great atmosphere. They’re really good supporters that are going to get behind you so I’m looking forward to wearing the shirt and playing in front of them.”

He has also revealed that he has spoken to Will Keane about the club: “Speaking with Will, it’s a good group and it’s a group that’s easy to get on with, so I can’t wait to meet them and get to know them all.

“It’ll be a challenge but I’ve been in football long enough to be able to make some friends and now I’m looking forward to it. Like Will said, they’re a really good group and I can’t wait to meet them and go on a journey together with them.”

Preston new boy Whatmough rose up through the youth ranks at Portsmouth and went on to play 136 games for the Hampshire outfit in all competitions. The Latics then swooped to sign him in 2021 and he helped them gain promotion in his first year.