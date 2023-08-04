News you can trust since 1886
Boy, 8, dies after tragic van accident

Preston North End predicted XI to face Bristol City this weekend in season opener - gallery

Preston North End will be looking to start the season with a positive result

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:53 BST

Preston North End start the 2023/24 season with an away trip to Ashton Gate this weekend to take on Bristol City. The Lilywhites have brought in six new faces this summer including Will Keane, Duane Holmes and Calvin Ramsay to bolster their ranks im preparation for the big kick-off.

Ryan Lowe’s will be looking to start the new campaign with a positive result on their travels. They have been getting back up to speed via pre-season friendlies over recent weeks against the likes of Fleetwood Town and Stockport County. Here is a look at how Preston could line-up against the Robins...

Preston have managed to keep hold of their number one for now.

1. Freddie Woodman

He has been playing his football at Deepdale since 2019.

2. Brad Potts

The centre-back has played for Barnsley and Stoke in the past.

3. Liam Lindsay

He had a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday in 2022.

4. Jordan Storey

