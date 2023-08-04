Preston North End start the 2023/24 season with an away trip to Ashton Gate this weekend to take on Bristol City. The Lilywhites have brought in six new faces this summer including Will Keane, Duane Holmes and Calvin Ramsay to bolster their ranks im preparation for the big kick-off.

Ryan Lowe’s will be looking to start the new campaign with a positive result on their travels. They have been getting back up to speed via pre-season friendlies over recent weeks against the likes of Fleetwood Town and Stockport County. Here is a look at how Preston could line-up against the Robins...