Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has said he does need a couple more signings before the end of the window. The Lilywhites start the new season with a trip to Ashton Gate this weekend to face Bristol City.

They have brought in six new signings so far this summer to bolster their ranks. Their most recent recruit was defender Jack Whatmough earlier this week following his exit from Wigan Athletic.

Preston’s manager is pleased with the additions his side have made so far and praised the recruitment they have done. However, he has hinted that he wants some more over the next few weeks.

Speaking ahead of the match against Bristol City, Lowe has said: “We’ll have to see what happens over the next couple of weeks in terms of getting two more players in. Craig (Hemmings) and Peter (Ridsdale) have been great in terms of getting us players in. We haven’t got millions of pounds to spend, but we can recruit smartly and be savvy in the market, and that’s what we’ve done.

“At the minute, we’ll go with what we’ve got. In my eyes, we haven’t just added players for the sake of it this summer. We’ve definitely added real quality – just look at Mads (Frokjaer-Jensen), Will (Keane) and Duane (Holmes). We do need a couple more, but we’ll definitely be stronger and better than last season.

“We’ve got a quality squad that’s ready to compete in a tough division. Ever since I’ve been here the recruitment has been excellent. We’ve had to wait patiently sometimes to get the right player in, but I’m pleased with the business this summer.

“The squad has been freshened up really well, it’s so far, so good as far as I’m concerned. We’re definitely geared up, and we’ve done everything right in pre-season.

On the injury front, Lowe provided this update: “We would maybe like to have had more fit players available. We’ve had a few injuries, the likes of Ched (Evans), Emil (Riis) and Ben Whiteman, and more recently Robbie (Brady) with his calf, but throughout pre-season the lads have all worked their socks off.

“I think we had too many games looking back, but we’re fine where we are and as we look forward to another long slog of a season, we’re all looking forward to it.”