Preston North End have bolstered their squad with five new signings so far this summer. The Lilywhites finished 12th in the Championship table last season.

They were six points off the play-offs in the end. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news regarding the club...

Defender latest

Preston have been linked with a move for defender Jack Whatmough. The former Portsmouth man is available on a free transfer following his departure from Wigan Athletic. In this latest update, West London Sport report QPR are interested in luring him down to London.

Midfielder update

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard, who has reportedly been on the Lilywhites’ radar in this window, is heading back to Northampton Town on loan, according to the Daily Record. The 21-year-old, who has played for Rangers and Hearts in the past, helped the Cobblers gain promotion from League Two last term. He is now returning to Jon Brady’s side for a second stint at Sixfields.

Free agent joins club

Preston have also been linked with attacking midfielder Bradley Dack recently. He became available following his exit from Blackburn Rovers when his contract expired at the end of June. Sunderland have now snapped him up on a free transfer and he has reunited with his former Rovers boss Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light.

Former striker retires