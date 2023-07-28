Preston North End are back in pre-season friendly action this weekend. The Lilywhites head to Edgeley Park to face League Two side Stockport County.

Ryan Lowe will be looking for his side to put in a solid performance ahead of the start of the new season. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news from around the Championship...

Watford bring in defender

Watford have signed left-back Jamal Lewis from Newcastle United on a season-long loan, with an option to buy. The Northern Ireland international, who has played for Norwich City in the past, has slipped down the pecking order in the Premier League over recent times. He will be eager to get his career back on track at Vicarage Road.

Coventry City strike deal

Coventry City have landed defender Milan van Ewijk from SC Heerenveen in Holland. He has joined the Sky Blues for an undisclosed fee and has penned a four-year deal with the second tier side. Their boss Mark Robins has told their club website: “He is an exciting player who really fits in with the way we play at Coventry City. He has great pace and also quality going forward, as well defensive ability too.”

Sheffield Wednesday acquire full-back

Pol Valentin has joined Sheffield Wednesday from Sporting Gijon. Xisco Muniz has used his knowledge of the Spanish market to lure the full-back to Hillsborough ahead of next term. He has become the Owls’ fourth signing of this window behind Reece James, Juan Delgado and Ashley Fletcher.

Birmingham City youngster departs