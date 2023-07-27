Preston face new arrivals in their pursuit of Tom Cannon.

According to the Liverpool, Echo, both Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday are showing an interest in the striker, who spent the second half of last season at Deepdale on loan from Everton.

Sunderland are also known admirers of the 20-year-old as they eye potential replacements for Ross Stewart, who is also attracting plenty of admirers this summer.

Yet the emergence of two more keen Championship clubs will give Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe a headache as he looks to further boost his ranks ahead of the new season.

Lowe hopes to add two more additions to the five signings already welcomed through the door at Deepdale this week and will no doubt welcome news that centre-back Jack Whatmough opted to terminate his contract at Wigan on Wednesday.

However, there’s unlikely to be a quick solution to their pursuit of Cannon, with the Echo also stressing that Everton won’t sanction another departure for the Republic of Ireland international until they have bolstered their own attacking options.

Cannon was at Deepdale supporting his former team-mates as they beat Aberdeen 2-0 on Saturday.

