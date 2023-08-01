Preston North End transfers: Boss comments on striker, departed man wanted

Preston North End have brought in five new faces this summer. The Lilywhites finished 12th in the Championship in the last campaign.

They were six points off the play-offs in the end. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Departed midfielder eyed

Josh Onomah, who left Preston at the end of June, is now on Sheffield Wednesday’s radar following their promotion from League One, as per The Star. He has recently spent time on trial at Stoke City. The former Tottenham Hotspur man will be weighing up his next move in the game as a free agent.

Striker update

It has been well documented that the Lilywhites are keen to bring back Tom Cannon from Everton in this window and reporter Alan Nixon has claimed on Patreon that they are now close to getting him. However, there is strong competition from various league rivals for his signature.

Stoke have been linked but their boss Alex Neil has refused to be drawn on the speculation. He has said, as per the LiverpoolEcho: “I’m not going to talk about anybody else’s players, I don’t think that’s fair because he’s not our player. I don’t discuss other people’s players. We are looking to add more players to our squad, whether Tom is one of them or not remains to be seen, but we still have bits to add.”

Former player finds new club

Former Preston attacker Sean Maguire has been snapped up by League One new boys Carlisle United on a free transfer. The Republic of Ireland international left Deepdale last January for Coventry City. He played seven times for the Sky Blues as they reached the play-off final last term but left Mark Robins’ side when his contract expired.

Defender on Preston exit

Former Lilywhites defender Joe Rafferty believes he can still play in the second tier. He currently plays for Portsmouth in the third tier and is eyeing promotion with the Fratton Park club.