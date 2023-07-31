Preston North End have made steady progress on the transfer market this summer, having poached the likes of Liverpool duo Layton Stewart and Calvin Ramsay on respective permanent and loan deals. They remain active this window though and are expected to bring in some more new signings as they look to bank themselves a top 10 finish or even better in the Championship next season.

Here’s the latest on Ryan Lowe’s side and a sprinkle from their upcoming rivals as well.

Everton business could benefit PNE

Preston are eager to see Tom Cannon rejoin their ranks for the upcoming season and Everton’s own transfer business could provide them with an opening to bring him back to Deepdale. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Toffees have ‘reached an agreement in principle’ for 19-year-old striker Youssef Chermiti from Sporting CP.

While there has been no firm update on Cannon’s situation, the arrival of Chermiti to Goodison Park could free up the 20-year-old for another loan spell. He enjoyed a strong stint with Preston in the second half of last season, featuring in every match after his arrival and netting eight goals.

Championship newcomers eyeing PL replacement

Southampton are preparing for life without Roméo Lavia as Liverpool continue their mission to bring him to Anfield. The Reds are looking to plug the gaps in their own midfield after captain Jordan Henderson left for Saudi Arabia. Of course, this leaves the Saints with their own replacement to sign as they prepare to compete in the Championship following their relegation last season.