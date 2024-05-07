Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has admitted he could look to move under contract players on this summer. Some squad members will likely become free agents anyway, but PNE’s boss thinks it might be time to shift more players out. Which leaves the obvious question, who?

Well, the out-of-contract six of Alan Browne, Greg Cunningham, Ched Evans, Patrick Bauer, Ben Woodburn and out-on-loan midfielder, Lewis Leigh can be excluded. Lowe, after the final day defeat to West Brom, was not speaking about those players. This was specifically regarding men North End could possibly sell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have got to be ruthless; I have got to be brutal,” he said. “It is never personal. There will be players I have to tell: ‘Okay, I think you have (gone) as far as I can take you’. Some clubs might come in for some players and that’s fine. If it is and I can do a deal with them, to move on and then replace, then fine - we will do it. I have got to look at all avenues, in the recruitment next season, to make sure that we are better.”

First team regulars Ben Whiteman, Brad Potts and Ali McCann were all absent through injury at The Hawthorns. You would not expect any of that trio to be deemed surplus to requirements, anyway. With regards to the ‘as far’ phrase used, it would be a quick u-turn any of last summer’s signings: Mads Frokjaer, Milutin Osmajic, Jack Whatmough, Layton Stewart, Will Keane and Duane Holmes. Of course, Liam Millar came in on loan.

Lowe has praised his ever-present back three constantly, but by process of elimination perhaps the North End manager is looking at Jordan Storey and/or Andrew Hughes - as potential players to upgrade. Liam Lindsay started every single league game and won Players’ Player of the Year, so should feel relatively safe. Any sale of Emil Riis would come as a shock, though the Dane will enter his final year this summer and is not a player Preston would want to lose on a free.

Freddie Woodman, Ryan Ledson and Robbie Brady are all up in 2025, too. The shot-stopper has been at PNE for two seasons and was a Lowe signing, while Ledson was not involved against Albion - though played a bit-part role over the course of the campaign - making 18 starts. Brady certainly played his part over the second half of the season and Lowe values his experience and leadership qualities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad