'I've got to be ruthless' - Ryan Lowe admits Preston North End may need to wheel and deal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is open to moving under contract players on, if needed, this summer.
The Lilywhites finished 10th in 2023/24, but lost their final five matches of the season - without scoring a goal. The campaign, therefore, finished on a negative note and Lowe knows this summer is a significant one - with him two-and-a-half years into his Deepdale reign. A handful of players are out of contract - including club captain Alan Browne - but Lowe is happy to shift more squad members on if it suits.
“Yeah, yeah,” said Lowe. “I have got to be ruthless; I have got to be brutal. It is never personal. There will be players I have to tell: ‘Okay, I think you have (gone) as far as I can take you’ - the quality levels. Some clubs might come in for some players and that’s fine. If it is and I can do a deal with them, to move on and then replace, then fine - we will do it. I have got to look at all avenues, in the recruitment next season, to make sure that we are better.”
Lowe added: “I have just told the group in there that there will be new additions, more quality coming through the door - some will leave, some will stay, some will be surplus to requirements and may need to go and find another club. Because, I have got to get it right with the recruitment next season - to give ourselves the best possible chance.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.