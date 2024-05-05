Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is open to moving under contract players on, if needed, this summer.

The Lilywhites finished 10th in 2023/24, but lost their final five matches of the season - without scoring a goal. The campaign, therefore, finished on a negative note and Lowe knows this summer is a significant one - with him two-and-a-half years into his Deepdale reign. A handful of players are out of contract - including club captain Alan Browne - but Lowe is happy to shift more squad members on if it suits.

“Yeah, yeah,” said Lowe. “I have got to be ruthless; I have got to be brutal. It is never personal. There will be players I have to tell: ‘Okay, I think you have (gone) as far as I can take you’ - the quality levels. Some clubs might come in for some players and that’s fine. If it is and I can do a deal with them, to move on and then replace, then fine - we will do it. I have got to look at all avenues, in the recruitment next season, to make sure that we are better.”