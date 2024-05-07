Preston North End man's play-off absence explained as Crewe boss fires 'not over yet' message
Out-on-loan Preston North End midfielder Lewis Leigh missed Crewe Alexandra’s play-off first leg through suspension.
Lee Bell’s side were beaten 0-2 at home by Doncaster Rovers, with the second leg a 8pm kick off on Friday night. Lilywhites supporters may have been expecting to see Leigh in action on Monday, but he was not involved. That is because his straight red card, late in the win at Morecambe - on April 9 - earned him a four match suspension.
Leigh spent the first half of the season on loan at Bromley and was sent off against Gateshead. Therefore, his second red of the campaign saw him spend an additional game on the sidelines. He had started five games in a row prior to the suspension, so Leigh could be back involved at the Eco-Power Stadium - as Crewe look to overturn a two goal deficit.
"It’s only 2-0,” said Bell. “I have told the players: ‘don’t make the mistake, in your head, of thinking this tie is done'. It’s not over yet. It’s half time. Two goals, in 90 minutes, is well capable of happening from that group - with the spirit and togetherness they have shown. We will make sure we make it a contest.
“It’s been hard for these players over the last few weeks, with injuries and players playing out of position. We’ve still got another 90 minutes ahead of us and we won’t be afraid of going there and having a real go. We have, hopefully, got some players able to start the game who’ve been out injured as well. We will find a way of having a right go on Friday.”
