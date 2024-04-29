Preston North End's Manager Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe was disappointed by the goals conceded in Monday night’s 0-3 defeat to Leicester City.

The Foxes stormed to the Championship title in Lancashire, with Jamie Vardy scoring in either half before Kasey McAteer headed home number three. North End created very few chances over the 90 minutes - Emil Riis dragging wide late on - but it was at the other end of the pitch where Lowe was most frustrated with the performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Tough, they are a good team aren’t they?” said Lowe, in his post-match press conference. “The first goal is hard to take, when you aren’t far off half time. We knew they’d have large passages of play and control the play. We had to be braver second half and get up a bit, but the three goals - you cannot give a team like Leicester those opportunities. For all their dominance and brilliance, the three goals were definitely frustrating. We’ve just said to the group that it needs to change and they need to buy into what we’re doing, learn and listen.

“But, those lads have been brilliant at that for most of the season. I don’t know... I will never question them because they are my players. I am just now looking whether it’s ‘OK, we’ve only got a week left, a few days of training, Leicester are coming to town and they’re going to win anyway’ - I don’t know, I don’t want to question and I don’t look at that. We had nearly six days of build-up for this game and I was confident we could get something out of the game. It’s gut wrenching, because it’s not nice when you keep losing games.

“Thanks to all the fans who stayed behind at the end. I think they show their appreciation; we are trying our hardest, we are. The disappointment side of it... we are up against a top team and I watched them put five past Southampton, who are unbelievable and have Premier League players. But tonight - I have said this a few times and I need to stop saying it - we gifted a good team goals and we shouldn’t be doing. Whether it is a lack of concentration, not seeing him or whatever it may be - we have to be a bit better.”

The big talking point, among the home faithful on the night, was whether club captain Alan Browne had played his final match at Deepdale. The Irishman’s deal expires in the summer; he is yet to sign a new contract at PNE. Browne walked slowly at the back and clapped, as the squad walked a lap of the pitch post-match. Lowe was asked about the situation and whether supporters will know Browne’s decision by West Brom away on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know,” said Lowe. “I would love to know, wouldn’t I? I am the manager of the football club. I need to know if I am with him or without him, or whether I can use his money or not. I am the same as everyone else. Unfortunately, these are the questions for Alan Browne, not me. But, I am sure, at some point, he’s got a deadline and once that comes we’ll hopefully know.

“What I will say is that Browney has been offered a contract that, in the club’s history, is the best you can offer anyone. I can say that on record. We have to respect Alan’s decision, whatever that may be. They will have a couple of recovery days and we’ll sit down with Al again. I am sure you will know soon. Everyone knows what a great player he’s been for the club and we want that to continue, but it’s in Alan’s hands.”