Preston North End player ratings vs Bolton Wanderers with one 7/10 and some 5/10s in pre-season loss
Preston North End lost 2-0 at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.
Here are our player ratings from the pre-season friendly Toughsheet Community Stadium...
Starting XI
Daniel Iversen: One routine save to catch Cozier-Duberry’s strike from range in the first half. Took charge from a few crosses. 6
Odel Offiah: Showed his strength when defending and ability to carry the ball out at speed. 7
Lewis Gibson: One loose moment first half but other than that pretty assured back there. 6.5
Andrew Hughes: No glaring errors over the piece. Cozier-Duberry’s strike deflected off him. 6
Thierry Small: Operated off the right and was the clear threat in a PNE shirt with his direct dribbling. Didn’t always come off for him but intent was there. 6.5
Brad Potts: Played centrally. Steady in possession; looked to make dangerous runs in behind. 6
Ben Whiteman: Would’ve wanted more of the ball; tidy enough when he got on it. Couldn’t get back to intercept for Randall’s goal. 6
Mads Frokjaer: Drifted inside off the left and looked to pick up pockets but didn’t find it easy to do so. 5
Robbie Brady: Cozier-Dubbery asked some questions of him. Played with usual tenacity. 5.5
Michael Smith: Polished with his back to goal, bringing others into it. Saw a placed volley saved. 6.5
Milutin Osmajic: Slid Jebbison in for a second half opportunity. The favour was then returned but his effort was saved. Got into some dangerous areas. 6
Substitutes
Daniel Jebbison: Latched on to a through ball from Osmajic but fired over with power. Then slid his strike partner through for a good chance. 6
Andrija Vukcevic: Got through half-an-hour or so. Wasn’t able to make too much of an impact. 5.5
Stefan Thordarson: Some sharp touches and passes. Allowed Cozier-Duberry to work the ball on to his left foot and shoot. 5.5
Ali McCann: A fairly combative 30 minutes or so in the tank, without really hurting Bolton. 6
Jordan Storey: Wasn’t able to prevent Cozier-Duberry’s cross for the second. 5
Pol Valentin: Came on for the final 10 minutes. 5.5
