CameraSport - Alex Dodd

The Lilywhites have signed four players in the summer transfer window so far

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End will aim to finalise a striker signing over the next few weeks as talks with targets take place.

The Lilywhites have made a fast start to the summer transfer window, with four new recruits already in the building. It was always going to be a busy period for PNE and the business is by no means finished yet. Goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, full-backs Pol Valentin and Thierry Small and midfielder Jordan Thompson have arrived so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With attackers Emil Riis, Sam Greenwood, Duane Holmes, Ched Evans and Layton Stewart gone from last season’s playing squad, reinforcements in the final third are a priority. Preston are yet to tap into the loan market - which naturally kicks in later in the window - and Small was the only player to cost anything (training compensation).

North End are believed to be holding conversations with three strikers but nothing is done and dusted at this stage. That is due to the players either being away on holiday or based overseas. Ryan Hardie of Plymouth Argyle is a name to do the rounds in recent days, but the Scot is not believed to be on Preston’s list.

There has also been intrigue around a potential move for Oli McBurnie, who is available on a free after leaving Las Palmas. The target man worked with PNE manager Paul Heckingbottom at Sheffield United, but his current wage demands are thought to be beyond North End’s reach.

PNE senior squad as things stand

Goalkeepers: Daniel Iversen, Dai Cornell

Defenders: Pol Valentin, Jordan Storey, Jack Whatmough, Lewis Gibson, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Thierry Small

Midfielders: Ben Whiteman, Jordan Thompson, Ali McCann, Stefan Thordarson, Brad Potts, Robbie Brady, Mads Frokjaer, Jeppe Okkels

Forwards: Milutin Osmajic, Will Keane