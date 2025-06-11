Preston North End reportedly rivalling QPR and Charlton Athletic for defender - but deal doubtful
Preston North End are one of several Championship clubs to be credited with interest in Reading defender Amadou Mbengue.
However, it’s understood that the 23-year-old agreed a deal elsewhere several weeks ago - which is still set to go through. Blackburn Rovers and Watford were both linked with the versatile defender in April.
A fresh report from West London Sport suggests that QPR are also keen, along with PNE and newly-promoted Charlton Athletic. Mbengue’s contract at Reading expires this summer, with the Royals having held discussions about an extended stay.
He joined the Berkshire club in the summer of 2022, on a free transfer from French club Metz. Mbengue, a Senegal U23 international, has gone on to make 109 appearances for Reading, scoring three goals and assisting the same number.
The defender can operate across the back line and step into midfield if required. PNE, as per CEO Peter Ridsdale, are eyeing a move for a right centre-back this summer. The Lilywhites have made four additions so far but none in central defence.
