The midfielder speaks exclusively to the Lancashire Post to look back on his seven years at Preston North End

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is only really one place - once his WiFi signal has clicked into gear for good - to start with Ryan Ledson. He has already discussed leaving Preston North End with in-house media but needed little convincing to reflect further on a seven-year club career, which saw him make 215 appearances. Ledson is spending some quality time away with his loved ones and has secured a new club in Huddersfield Town - a move he is feeling particularly positive about. So, how did he feel when he found out PNE’s decision? And what is the overriding emotion now, a few weeks down the line?

“Sad, to be honest,” Ledson told the Lancashire Post. “Yeah, a bit of a tough one to take really. I thought I probably deserved to maybe get a new deal there but looking now, it is what it is. I'm really, really excited that I've joined a team which is on the way up. There's talk of us getting promoted, and that's a big thing. It's something that I haven't really done in my career - play for a team which is going to be at the top of the table and fighting, so I'm looking forward to that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ledson never played down what representing Preston meant to him and his farewell - in the Bristol sunshine, with fans singing his name after securing safety - is something he will always hold close to his heart. The number 18 made his final start for North End at Ashton Gate as Paul Heckingbottom’s side avoided relegation, with a 2-2 draw. Ledson played 72 minutes and was serenaded post-match.

“It was brilliant,” said Ledson. “I got told three weeks before that I wasn’t getting a contract, which is fine. I wanted to know early, either way. I then picked up a hamstring injury and I rushed back for the Plymouth and Bristol games. I just wanted to be involved. I wanted to play one last time for Preston, because I knew it was going to be. I just wanted to leave everything out there for the club, for my mates, for the fans, for everyone. It was a real nice moment at the end and I think I am at peace with it, yeah.”

Ledson knew his future beyond the 2024/25 season was away from North End, but in his mind there was never any debate about going into battle on the final day - with PNE one of five clubs at risk of the drop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, there was no doubt,” said Ledson. “Listen, I just picked up a hamstring injury, I'm out of contact... for me it was a risk. I could’ve played, ripped my hamstring and be sitting here now with no club, but I just didn't want to (sit out). It just wouldn't have sat right with me, if I was fit, that I would have just said: ‘Oh no, I'm just going to sit out this one’. That just doesn't sit right with me. Not for a club I've been at for seven years. I wanted to help all my teammates, and obviously the club as well.”

As far as the conversation with Paul Heckingbottom went, Ledson had no qualms whatsoever. There had been a mutual respect formed between the two and PNE’s boss only spoke highly of the midfielder whenever asked about him - describing his personality as ‘top’ on one occasion. Ledson shook hands and appreciated the honesty with which the decision was delivered.

“Listen, he was spot on,” said Ledson. “I've got nothing but respect for the gaffer. He's top drawer, honestly. I think it was a hard conversation for him as well, to be honest with you. I do think highly of him. I think it's one of them where it's maybe that there are lads in my position who’ve got two or three years left on their contracts. It's probably, I've been there for seven years... is it time to freshen the squad up a little bit? Listen, I've got no animosity towards him whatsoever for that. As long as he was honest and he had an honest conversation with me, then that's fine by me.”

Ledson admits it’s tough to be leaving his best pal Brad Potts behind, but assures the two will catch up regularly - with their families both close now too. He valued his team mates highly at Preston and speaks about them over the course of the interview. When it comes to looking back on his best period over the seven years, though, the behind-closed-doors campaign is where Ledson feels he excelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Probably when I got Player of the Year in that COVID season,” said Ledson. “I came back and I was fit, I was ready... it was probably a time where I needed to step up. The likes of Gally were probably coming to the end, Pearo was getting talked about maybe moving on. I really felt like it was a time where I stepped up and I played well. I felt good. It would have to be probably that time.”

Ledson has no bad things to say about any of his managers at North End. He is confident the club is in a good place with Heckingbottom and Stuart McCall at the helm. He got on with both Ryan Lowe and Frankie McAvoy - whom he described as a ‘lovely, lovely man’. Ledson points out there were ‘good times’ under Lowe but admits there was little connection around the club, come the end of his tenure. As far as walking into the club with Alex Neil at the helm goes, Ledson looks back on that time fondly.

“I loved it,” said Ledson. “It was a great year, and it was an amazing changing room for me to go into. We had Calum Woods, Clarkey, Hunts, Gally... older, experienced lads. The youth of Pearo, DJ was probably at a good age then, Browney, Seani, Ben Davies. The list goes on. Lads like myself, Jordan Storey, who were young then coming through.

“That’s why it was so good.”

“I remember the training was top, top drawer. Everyone was fighting to play. That's why it was so good. The team kept rising and rising, and we were probably unlucky. I think the Covid actually killed us when we were sixth... we had eight games to go and the season stopped. I think we just hit the bar there. We look back and we had some great times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think obviously Alex Neil sort of got the best out of me. I have seen Barks’ interview and he was right. I loved playing for Alex Neil. He was brilliant. Honestly, he was brilliant. So, I would say that year, and I think this year as well. I felt good, I felt fit, I felt strong. Maybe being pushed up more, I can just go and press.

“I think I got sort of pigeon-holed as a sitting midfielder. Listen, I can do that if I'm playing as a two in midfield. But I like to get myself forward, and press from higher up positions and win the ball back. I think that's what this guy got the best out of me. He saw that and honestly, it worked.”

One thing Ledson did relish was a derby match, and he will be able to look back on several memorable victories while at North End. Not featuring in the first West Lancashire Derby for some time, at Bloomfield Road, hurt him - never mind the result that day. For the squad to get revenge at Deepdale and triumph on two occasions was magical, but it is another rival fixture which Ledson reflects on with real happiness.

“The Blackburn ones... we used to love playing against Blackburn,” said Ledson. “I don't know why. If you are going to Ewood Park, away, you could just see we were fired up for it, especially attacking that end in the second half. The 4-1 win, in the snow, half twelve kick-off, that was probably my favourite game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were going on our Christmas do as well, that night, so I think that made us even more fired up for it. We'd just won 4-1, we went into the play-offs and then went down to London for our Christmas do. It was just a brilliant time for us all. I think Whitey did about three celebrations. That's what it's all about, isn't it?”

The Liverpudlian was never afraid to call out criticism of players when speaking, always from the heart, in the press. His personal rapport and connection with the Preston North End faithful was strong, though, and meant an awful lot to him. Ledson - a relatable figure for those on the terraces - knew the supporters had his back and wanted to do them proud every time he crossed the white line.

“Yeah, I honestly loved them,” said Ledson. “They were brilliant with me. Great connection and I'm glad, as I say, we got that moment at the end to do that. Even the Aston Villa game when I'd done the interview at half-time. You just interact with them. At the end of the day, we're all people. We're all normal people.

“If you can’t have a personality, and a connection with people who are singing your name and paying hard-earned money, then again, what's the point? It's a positive thing. One day, hopefully I can come back to Deepdale. I'd love to get a good reception and play there and see everyone again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm glad I've got that good connection with them for years to come because you never know... you go into coaching or whatever, stuff like that. I'll be back, even this season, I will go and watch a few of the games. I know they are on the tele and all that but I’d like to go back and see everyone. There’s been loads of highs, loads of lows but all in all, a brilliant seven years.”

Your next PNE read: Rangers reportedly join Preston North End in transfer race but obvious Hull City factor at play