PNE have signed 10 players in the transfer window this summer

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says the club Is ‘working as hard’ as they can to strengthen further in the transfer market.

The last week has seen the manager open up on the club’s financial position in the remainder of the window. Heckingbottom, in two separate press conferences, has stated it’s now free transfers or loan deals for the Lilywhites.

That sparked plenty of confusion among the Deepdale faithful, given reported seven-figure bids for the likes of Richard Kone and Callum Lang. After last weekend’s 1-1 draw at QPR, Heckingbottom used it as an opportunity to issue a rallying call.

The PNE boss spoke about the ‘siege mentality’ which played a part in the success he achieved at Sheffield United, and how he wants to instil the same at Deepdale. North End’s manager emphasised how damaging negativity can be on a match day, too.

There have, though, remained serious questions from supporters around the club’s remaining budget. With it communicated in late July that more money was expected to be spent, has the financial position changed since the summer started?

“I think in terms of finances that's not changed,” said Heckingbottom. “Obviously, I don't do the numbers and the books. There's only a finite amount of cash and that's why I said we have to look to be as cute as we possibly can with it, and I think we have been.

“But, I'm still saying that we need to be competitive. We need a couple more players and I know Peter (Ridsdale) and Craig (Hemmings) don't want to hear that. I get that but I want us to be as competitive as possible, so we're all working together as hard as we can to try and make that happen.

“If we can, fantastic. We're not veering away from a plan or anything that was set out last season, so it's just really important that we do as much as we possibly can in these last three weeks.”

Heckingbottom added to BBC Lancashire: “It was really clear last season what we needed in terms of positions and players. That's not changed in my eyes and I want those bodies in. If that has a knock-on effect, then so be it.

Some may leave, or not. We'll have to wait and see. It's not because we've got one or two injuries at the minute, or I'm putting Michael (Ayodele) on the bench or starting Theo (Carroll).

“I want more attacking options, as I stressed earlier, that are going to help us from the bench. I want to be using 16 players every game. If we get the bodies right, we'll use 16 players. It helps us not only in that game but in future games.”

