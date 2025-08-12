Mads Frokjaer | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE ran out 0-1 winners at Barrow in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup clash

Preston North End will need to assess Mads Frokjaer after Tuesday’s 0-1 win at Barrow.

The Dane was handed his first start of the season but, after creating a couple of chances for Alfie Devine and Stefan Thordarson, was forced off through injury. Ali McCann replaced the number 10 just before the half-hour mark and post-match, Heckingbottom provided an update on the midfielder.

“We need to assess that because that was his groin he felt, so we're obviously not taking any chances,” said Heckingbottom. “I hope it's not significant because he's worked really hard pre-season. He's come back looking really, really fit and it was a good game for him today to go and show how hard he's been working. We'll see how he is.”

PNE’s boss also handed youngster Theo Carroll - who signed a three-year professional contract this month - his full debut for the club. Heckingbottom confirmed the midfielder was throwing up on the pitch in the first half, but managed to soldier on until the hour. As for absent defender Liam Lindsay, there was a positive update.

“Linds had tonsillitis,” said Heckingbottom. “He would have been playing. It's a bang on his knee and he put himself forward but with an illness, you don't know what you're doing. I would have started Linds today as well. It's sore but he put himself forward.

“It's not like a twist or anything. It was just a collision where he was feeling pain. It's going to be sore but I'm expecting him back training with us. He's probably going to be in tomorrow but back training with the rest of the group on Thursday.”

PNE boss on the performance

“Pleased to go through,” said Heckingbottom. “A really competitive game in the end. Some bits I'm really happy with, which were very good, and some bits we know we need to be better at, but that's why we need the games.

“We've got such a new group, we need the games, we need the feedback and it's a great way to learn, improve and get the XI, whichever XI, on the pitch functioning well together.

“When you're on top or creating chances, the other way to put the game to bed is to take the chances and take the game away from the opposition. So, that's been one criticism from the game tonight.”

