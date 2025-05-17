Preston North End confirmed the signing of Jordan Thompson on Friday afternoon

Preston North End’s second signing of the summer has been agreed, the Lancashire Post understands.

The Lilywhites made Jordan Thompson their first recruit, with the former Stoke City man’s arrival announced on Friday. He has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal, with option for a further, at Deepdale.

Lots of business is anticipated this summer and it’s believed that signing number two is now all but done. However, there is likely to be a delay over the announcement due to the player’s club’s season still going on.

Following intense speculation, that is expected to be the capture of ex-loan favourite Daniel Iversen. The Dane has been strongly linked with a return to Preston, with his contract expiring at Leicester City.

PNE CEO Peter Ridsdale told BBC Lancashire this week that the club were confident of landing their number one goalkeeper target. Iversen has been on the Foxes’ bench for their last two games.

And, the relegated side have a couple more Premier League matches left to play. Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men host Ipswich Town this Sunday and head to Bournemouth seven days later.

Once their campaign is concluded then Iversen would be free to put the finishing touches on a transfer. He made 71 appearances for PNE during his previous 18 months on loan at Deepdale.

Iversen was a big fan favourite, keeping 23 clean sheets for the club and winning double Player of the Year in 2021/22. He has made 17 appearances for Leicester and spent time on loan at Stoke last year.

