Derby County have confirmed their 2024/25 retained list

Former Preston North End winger Tom Barkhuizen has seen his time at Derby County come to an end.

The Rams - who were one of four clubs to avoid relegation on the final day of the season as well as PNE - have released eight players. Barkhuizen, who made the move to Pride Park three summers ago, is one of them.

He won promotion from League One in 2023/24 and made 113 appearances in total for Derby, scoring 14 goals and assisting 11. Barkhuizen’s game time was limited in the last campaign, with 22 appearances made in all competitions but just two league starts.

The 31-year-old has been let go along with a handful of other experienced players. Derby have also released Sonny Bradley, Tyrese Fornah, Jeff Hendrick, Rohan Luthra, Erik Pieters, Kemar Roofe and Conor Washington.

Barkhuizen was a key player during his five years with Preston. Signed from Morecambe in January 2017, he netted 38 times and assisted 21 goals in 209 outings for PNE. His best scoring season was the 2019/20 campaign (11), under Alex Neil.

His final campaign at North End proved to be the 2021/22 one. After the trip to Swansea City on January 22, Barkhuizen did not play again for Preston and left with only 14 appearances made that season.

He had previously struggled hugely with Covid-19, and opened up on the challenges he had faced during an interview in October 2021. Barkhuizen missed 10 of the first 11 matches in that season.

