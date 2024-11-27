PNE have been linked with the Leeds United man in previous transfer windows

Preston North End are once again being linked with Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt, ahead of the January transfer window.

It’s claimed that the Lilywhites are one of seven clubs considering a loan swoop for the 22-year-old - who has seen game time limited for Daniel Farke’s side this season. Gelhardt has made one start for Leeds, in the Carabao Cup, and come off the bench twice in the Championship.

The Yorkshire Evening Post report that PNE are in the race to sign the attacker in January, with Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City the other second tier clubs linked. There is also said to be interest from Rangers and a ‘pair of’ Belgian clubs.

It’s claimed that Gelhardt was a target for a whopping 10 clubs in the summer, and that Leeds’ reluctance to sanction a loan ‘disappointed a host of clubs’. The report suggests that the player would be keen on a temporary exit, given his lack of minutes.

A permanent move away from Elland Road is described as ‘unlikely’ given that Gelhardt, who has made 35 appearances in the Premier League, is contracted until 2027. Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom has assured he will look to improve his squad in the January window.

On Gelhardt, Leeds boss Daniel Farke recently said: "Obviously, Joffy was struggling also with a few minor injuries in the last weeks. It's also tough, because he's such a top class character and gives everything in each of the training sessions. I love to have him around. He's homegrown. In each of the training sessions, he puts his heart really out.

“But the truth also... there's lots of quality options in this position. He has played obviously for us and for this club a bit more like a winger, who comes inside. On the winger positions we have Daniel James, we have Manor Salomon, we have Largie Ramazani and Willy Gnonto. He has also played a bit like a striker - like a loose striker.

“And we have there at the moment Joel Piroe, who has scored many goals, we've got Mateo Joseph and we must not forget Patrick Bamford right now - also with lots of lots of quality and a crucial player and thank God he's on his way to stay fit, and to gain his fitness back. I can't always take four strikers with us. It's tough, but I have to praise him for his attitude and his workload and training performances.”