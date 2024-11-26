January will be the PNE manager's first full transfer window

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has suggested the club may need to generate funds for the January transfer window.

The Lilywhites have a handful of festive fixtures to play, before they can wheel and deal again in the transfer market. After being appointed towards the end of August, Heckingbottom only had 10 days of the summer window left open - he managed to loan Josh Bowler in from Nottingham Forest, as his one and only addition.

Since then, the North End boss has worked with the squad for almost three months and no doubt figured out what he needs to take Preston forward. Heckingbottom has discussed it being a ‘learning season’ in previous interviews and recently touched on January planning. As for the upcoming window, PNE’s boss expects a challenge, but wants some money to work with.

"Hopefully, yeah," said Heckingbottom, when asked if he’ll have funds to spend. "We might have to create our own, but transfer windows always provide an opportunity to change things. When you are fresh in the club at the end of a window, you look forward to the next one because all of a sudden it is something new for you. But, we might have to work really hard. We'll wait and see."

The 47-year-old was then asked directly about first-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and the group of defenders, all of whom are out of contract in 2025. Regular starters Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes are all in the final year of their deals at Deepdale. That is not something Heckingbottom appears overly concerned about.

"It is an opportunity, rather than an issue," said Heckingbottom. "If you are a manager coming in and are not flush with money, then you have to create your own somehow. So, while I have been happy with lots of things, I have to make sure that - come the summer - we have got maximum opportunity to make good decisions.

“That involves looking at who is out of contract, loan players and creating as much room for manoeuvre as possible. Your resources are your resources. There is a real stability here. Then, it is about improving processes to do better with that cash and resources - whether that's the coaching, recruitment, how we develop players. That is how I think you can get ahead."