Preston North End have signed five players in the summer transfer window to date

Permanent striker... but who?

Preston North End have three senior forwards on board at present, following the arrival of Daniel Jebbison on loan from AFC Bournemouth. He joins Milutin Osmajic and Will Keane in the striking department. Clearly, the Lilywhites are after another centre-forward and, as reported last weekend, are thought to have two main targets to pick from. It’s pointing towards another overseas recruit, very possibly for another seven-figure fee. North End haven’t been heavily linked with any overseas strikers; there has been social media murmurings about Randers’ Simen Nordhli but he is more of a winger than centre-forward, despite wearing number nine. The unknown certainly adds to the intrigue and it will be fascinating to see who Preston swoop for. Strikers make the difference and if PNE can get it right, it’ll give them a miles better chance next season.

Another Lilywhites loan

It would be a surprise if Jebbison proved to be Preston’s only temporary recruit this summer. Some of North End’s best performers in recent years have been loan players; it remains an avenue to bring in quality you otherwise would not be able to. Evidently, PNE have prioritised permanent additions and will likely make at least a couple more. But if manager Paul Heckingbottom deems another attacking swoop necessary - on top of landing a permanent striker - then you would anticipate a look to the loan market. We are yet to learn whether Preston will target direct replacements for Sam Greenwood and Duane Holmes, or focus on other profiles, but there’s no doubting that two creative sparks from last season are gone.

Defensive recruit

There were never going to be wholesale changes in the heart of North End’s defence - after the contract extensions for Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes - but there remains scope to make one at least. PNE CEO Peter Ridsdale explained back in May that a right centre-half was on the wish list and that’s understood to still be the case. Again, speculation in that regard has been in fairly short supply. Preston have been linked with Cody Drameh of Hull City but he, predominantly, operates at right-back, or right wing-back. We heard Heckingbottom outline his demands for wide centre-backs towards the end of last season, so we can expect North End to be eyeing athleticism - and someone capable of carrying the ball forward.

Senior outgoings

It’s easier said than done but Preston have some players they’d be happy to explore exits for, whether it be temporary or permanent. There are some experienced heads in the PNE camp, whom clubs in England would surely be keen to take if a deal could be struck. Clearly, Jeppe Okkels’ future at Deepdale is uncertain and PNE may end up needing to cut their losses - if Heckingbottom still does not view the Dane as part of his plans. Okkels did do the business in Sweden for Elfsborg though, and that contribution will not have been forgotten by clubs in the Allsvenskan. Interest was reportedly expressed by Djurgårdens but they opted against pursuing a deal. Okkels has had 18 months of not being settled and must be desperate to find some stability at a club. He is one of a small group of senior players you’d say Preston could move on this summer.

