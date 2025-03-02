He was influential in Saturday's 3-0 win over Burnley

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swansea City legend Ashley Williams heaped praise on Preston North End midfielder Stefan Thordarson after Saturday’s 3-0 win over Burnley.

The Iceland international played the full match as Paul Heckingbottom’s side booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals. It was Thordarson’s sublime long range pass which led to PNE’s third goal of the afternoon - tucked home by Will Keane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Brady had fired Preston ahead with a magnificent free-kick before Milutin Osmajic struck home goal number two just before half-time. Williams, on Match of the Day punditry duty alongside Martin Keown, was particularly impressed by North End’s number 22 though.

Stefan Thordarson | Getty Images

He said: “I wanted to highlight him because he does all the bits you want from your midfield player - when you win a game, they might be overlooked. He is very composed in possession and these type of things are what you want from your team.. he is very leggy but wins fouls, screens his centre-backs.

“As a centre-back I would really appreciate that. Starting the play, he did that all game. He worked hard, got back into good positions - inside cover to stop a shot and win possession for his team again. Winning second balls is integral if you are a midfield player; it looks simple but it is not.

“It is a absolute rocket of a pass - that’s 70/80 yards right on to the winger’s toe and they get the goal from it. That topped off his day and I thought he had a really, really impressive performance. That was just one player I wanted to pick out from a really impressive Preston team today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Praise for fellow Preston North End man

Thordarson was a stand out performer in a terrific PNE team display. Another North End man who excelled on the day was Aston Villa loan man Kaine Kesler-Hayden who - in the absence of Ryan Porteous, Jack Whatmough and Jordan Storey - operated at right centre-back for the first time. The job he did there delighted his manager.

“I just think those outside centre-backs suit athleticism massively,” said Heckingbottom when asked post-match about Kesler-Hayden’s display. “You can see why today. When we use our centre-backs they are never just stood as bookends - big centre-backs defending the box.

“We expect them to defend the box, but they have to defend high and we tried to use Kaine in the attack as well today, trying to get him forward. So, yeah, good out there - a no-brainer for me, really, to play him in that role today.”

Your next PNE read: Paul Heckingbottom immediate reaction to PNE's 3-0 win over Burnley