PNE have signed AFC Bournemouth Daniel Jebbison on loan for the 2025/26 season

Preston North End made their fifth signing of the summer transfer window last weekend as Daniel Jebbison arrived on loan from Bournemouth.

The Canada international has reunited with former boss Paul Heckingbottom, with the striker joining on a straight loan deal for the 2025/26 campaign. He will officially link up with his new club on July 7.

Jebbison is currently away with his country, after a mixed first season with the Cherries - who paid a reported £1.5m in training compensation to sign him last summer. To get the expert lowdown on PNE’s new man, we spoke to the Daily Echo’s Alexander Smith.

Were you expecting Jebbison to go back out on loan?

AS: ‘Yeah. Last season was an interesting one for him I'd say. First off, it couldn't have gone much worse I don't think, because the loan at Watford was pretty awful. I don’t think he scored or assisted, and Watford fans didn’t like him. He got recalled to Cherries because both senior Bournemouth strikers got injured within the space of two days. He got drafted back in and played that weekend, off the bench in the FA Cup against West Brom, and scored - which was always going to happen you'd say.

‘And then from there he played a relatively important role in the side, coming off the bench. I think he made 21 appearances in total for Bournemouth and it was a valuable experience for him. But yeah, I did always think he was going to go back out on loan because he's not the finished product. He's not Premier League level at the moment, I don't think.

‘I’m not trying to be mean, I just think he could benefit from a successful Championship loan spell. I have to say I've been impressed with him in terms of the work he puts in, and he was improving regularly week-on-week, coming off the bench a lot. But yeah, I do think this is the right step for his development and hopefully, he can have a successful season, come back to the Cherries next season and try and earn his place.’

What did you see in his games for Bournemouth, that he will bring to Preston North End?

AS: ‘I think he was actually very good in the press - a lot of energy up front, which is good. He's a tall bloke and can use his height relatively well. Interestingly, he played wide right in the last game of the season which was somewhere he hadn't played before. I thought he was pretty good with a bit more ball at his feet type thing, and running at defenders. He looked quite good at that. His goal at Everton in the FA Cup, and his goal at Man City, I think show persistence and energy in the press.

‘I think he has improved a lot and certainly, has benefited from half a season where he knew he was going to be used fairly regularly, albeit off the bench. The added benefit of this loan is reuniting with Heckingbottom, and I think that will be really beneficial for him. Obviously, someone who has played quite an important role in his career so far as well. If he can instil confidence in Jebbison, he can have a good season in front of goal and develop as a player, then it can be really encouraging for him.’

After Watford his confidence could easily have been knocked. Did you not really see that too much?

AS: ‘I don't think it did hugely. I think by the time he left Watford the situation had got to the point where I don't think it could’ve been resurrected. I think it was perhaps almost refreshing for him to come back to Cherries; the squad environment is a really close-knit one. He joined up with them at the start of the season and made his Premier League debut for the club against Nottingham Forest on the opening day. So, he was involved in pre-season and knew the group well. I think it was quite good for him in that sense, to come back to an environment that was much more positive for him.

‘I spoke to him after the City game, obviously after Bournemouth had lost, but he'd scored and he said his mentality was very much: ‘What happened, I'm not amongst that anymore... I'm past it, moving on, growing as a player and just looking forward’. I think it was a valuable experience for him in terms of his development and growth. His confidence was probably knocked a bit but it was built back up by Iraola, his staff and the whole Bournemouth squad - coming back to a more positive environment.’

It seems like he’s been brought in to add more than just scoring, with his size and running power. But what do you think he’ll be eyeing in terms of goals?

AS: ‘I think 10 goals would be a decent return. As an initial target, I think that's a good target. If he can get a good run in the team and is playing week in, week out, then maybe as a striker you're probably looking at - in the Championship with the number of games - hoping to get maybe 15 or more. But I think 10 is a good starting point. Playing in the Iraola system will benefit him in terms of the energy in defence, leading from the front defending and also linking up with team mates, and breaking at speed. I think that will help him and hopefully, he can show some of those attributes at Preston.’

It’s a straight loan deal and got a good few years left on his contract... is Bournemouth’s plan to get him in their first team eventually?

AS: ‘Yes I think so. I think that will be the case, or at least it is at the moment and he's still only young. He's still only 21. I think if this season goes really well for Preston then he could come back next summer and fight for his place at Bournemouth, or it might be a solid season this season and then maybe another loan the following season and then come in the year after that.

‘But I do think the plan at this stage is to stay and fight for his place and obviously, he's got international commitments now as well, having made his Canada debut - and he's out at the Gold Cup now. So he wants to show the form and be playing enough to continue to be called up for them, and make more Canada appearances. So there's that as well, and I'm sure that will motivate him to perform well at club level and keep in the Canada international squad.’

