Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He has continued to be a key player for the Tykes this season

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End are once again being linked with a move for Barnsley midfielder Adam Phillips.

The Tykes man is having another strong season at Oakwell with eight goals and five assists across all competitions. It was reported in the summer that PNE had enquired about the Garstang-born midfielder but no move ever materialised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, though, it’s suggested that North End and Swansea City are ‘plotting bids’ for the player. Phillips, who turns 27 in a couple of days, has 18 months left to run on his Barnsley contract. He has scored 30 goals and assisted 20 in 115 appearances for the League One club - who currently sit fifth.

Phillips spent eight years in Liverpool’s academy and signed a two-year deal with Norwich City after being let go by the Reds in 2017. He never featured for the Canaries though and had loan spells at Cambridge United and Hamilton Academical.

Burnley then signed the midfielder after a successful trial but again, he never represented the Clarets at first team level. Phillips had three loan stints with Morecambe and one at Accrington Stanley before joining Barnsley permanently in the summer of 2022.

Barnsley's Adam Phillips picks his spot | Tony Johnson

On the back of last summer’s speculation the Barnsley sporting director, Mladen Sormaz, made clear the club’s reluctance to sell key players. Phillips himself then weighed in on the noise after the transfer window closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was always going to be interest,” said Phillips. “I had quite a good season last season. There was nothing set in stone where I was going to leave. I am quite happy here. I love playing my football for Barnsley.

“I am looking forward to doing well this season, hopefully getting the club where they want to be. We are not talking about promotions yet, but we have the quality to challenge at the top of the league. I have had a really good pre-season. I looked after myself and felt fit.”

Phillips rumours resurface for PNE

In the summer a move for the Barnsley man certainly appeared feasible given that club stalwart Alan Browne had left Deepdale. Ben Woodburn and youngster Lewis Leigh also moved on upon the expiry of their contracts, so midfield numbers needed bolstering at North End.

The Lilywhites went on to sign Iceland international Stefan Thordarson from Silkeborg for a reported £800,000 fee. The 26-year-old has made 25 appearances across all competitions without scoring or assisting. But, boss Paul Heckingbottom has spoken highly of the midfielder’s talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillips’ goal contributions at League One level will attract suitors and could well earn him a move to the Championship, if he is unable to get there with Barnsley. However, the boat might’ve passed for any potential move to North End.

Ryan Ledson and Duane Holmes are both out of contract in the summer but Heckingbottom recently outlined the criteria for permanent PNE additions. The North End boss believes the club should be targeting players who can become assets for the club; there would be little resale value in Phillips.

Heckingbottom said last week: “If we're signing players that are our players, then it needs to be for the long-term. Can we lower the age of the squad? Can we sign players who are potentially assets for us going forward? That just makes business sense as well.”