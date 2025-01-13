Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He was a player PNE targeted in the previous transfer window

Preston North End tried to sign Conrad Wallem in the summer and he is now reportedly set to leave Slavia Prague.

The Lilywhites were ultimately priced out of a move for the Norwegian, who requested a move away from the Czechia club. North End were unable to agree a deal with Slavia Prague and Wallem ended up posting a message to the club’s supporters after all the speculation.

Wallem eventually returned to the squad but game time has been in short supply across the first half of the season. The player - who provided 10 goal contributions in the league last season - has been limited to 291 minutes of football in a Slavia shirt.

Conrad Wallem | AFP via Getty Images

The Lancashire Post reported last week that there had been brief contact again from PNE, but that the Lilywhites are looking to sign a left-footed player. Interest from Germany and the United States was stated and it’s now suggested that Wallem is on his way to St. Louis City.

The MLS outfit were founded five years ago and compete in the Western Conference. Former Aston Villa defender and Sweden international, Olof Mellberg, is their manager. Wallem last played for Slavia Prague on October 20 and a loan-with-option deal has been rumoured.

Amid struggle in their pursuit of Wallem the Lilywhites signed Kaine Kesler-Hayden on loan from Villa. The 22-year-old has been a regular for Preston this campaign. Jeppe Okkels was then signed for a reported £1.7million from FC Utrecht.

However, the Dane’s move to Deepdale has not worked out so far with him loaned out to Aberdeen last week. Okkels made his debut for the Scottish Premiership club on Sunday afternoon and played 79 minutes against Hearts.

Strengthening the left side of manager Paul Heckingbottom’s team is now the priority for Preston - after landing centre-back Lewis Gibson from Plymouth Argyle on a permanent deal. Robbie Brady has been out injured over the last couple of months and Heckingbottom wants to get Kesler-Hayden on the right.