PNE brought five players through the door in the summer

Preston North End’s first signings of the summer transfer window came out of nowhere, as Sam Greenwood arrived on loan from Leeds United.

Recruit number two was Iceland international Stefan Thordarson, for a reported £800,000, before PNE moved to bring in Kaine Kesler-Hayden - on loan from Aston Villa. Then, in between the departure of Ryan Lowe and arrival of Heckingbottom, the capture of Jeppe Okkels was confirmed.

North End paid FC Utrecht a reported £1.7million for the Dane. After Heckingbottom filled the hot seat, he made his priority in the transfer window quite clear: someone capable of changing the dynamic of Preston’s team. Josh Bowler proved to be that man, on loan from Nottingham Forest.

The five players have had varying degrees of game time and made different impacts, with the 2024/25 campaign 15 games old. With the international break a time for reflection and assessment, how have the quintet got on so far at Deepdale? Here’s the Lancashire Post’s verdict...

Sam Greenwood - 7

The on-loan Leeds United man has played a central role under Heckingbottom - who has started him in eight of the 10 league games Greenwood has been available for. His red card against Blackburn Rovers was a real setback, though it’s one the attacking midfielder is keen to learn from. There is a very likable energy, enthusiasm and tenacity to his game, to go with the technical ability - which comes as little surprise given his pedigree. Greenwood’s set-pieces are a great weapon for North End to have in their armoury; that was a big reason for ex-manager Ryan Lowe targeting him. Greenwood still has learning and improving to do, but he’s contributed to the team and probably exceeded expectations so far. It will be interesting to see what happens at the end of this season, albeit it’s a long way off just now.

Stefan Thordarson - 5

Early signs from the Iceland international were exciting, but Thordarson hasn’t really lived up to that hype as things stand. He has started two of the last nine league games, both which were wins at Deepdale. It is the 26-year-old’s first season in the Championship and players always need time to adjust - especially those signed from the Danish Superliga, as Heckingbottom recently explained. The PNE boss has big belief in Thordarson, which is encouraging to hear. He’s featured in most games, but often felt on the fringes of the match. By his own admission, the Icelandic could do to take more initiative on the pitch. It hasn’t gone as hoped to date and there should be an internal drive from Thordarson to really show his best self for the rest of the season - especially as he looks to have the tools to do so.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden - 7.5

The Aston Villa loan man has caught the eye and come in for plenty of praise from supporters - who have taken to him. The way Kesler-Hayden plays - with spirit, hunger and aggression - makes that no surprise. He has added speed to Preston’s team and put in some strong performances, operating down both flanks. The full back provided assists against Plymouth Argyle and Watford, while his one-v-one defending is a key strength. Elements to Kesler-Hayden’s game can certainly be tidied up; in possession the 22-year-old is sometimes loose. On the whole, though, it’s been a strong first few months in a Preston shirt and he should feature regularly for the remainder of the campaign.

Jeppe Okkels - 4

The Dane arrived in very unique circumstances, with the deal done while no manager was in the building at Deepdale. Naturally, the reported £1.7million fee brings more attention to that fact. We saw what Okkels could bring to the table, against Arsenal, with his lung-busting runs forward. Heckingbottom has been very open, though, that the style he is looking to imprint on North End’s team is something Okkels will need to adjust to. The wide man was playing in a counter-attacking side and if you throw into the mix the added intensity of the Championship, Okkels is another player Preston will need to bide their time with. The fee paid is nothing to do with the player and in his one media appearance, the Dane spoke extremely well. His attitude looks to be spot on; hopefully he comes good in the long run.

Josh Bowler - 3

The on-loan Nottingham Forest man hasn’t had much of a look in, which has been disappointing. His dribbling ability and skill was on show in moments of the Fulham win, while North End going down to 10-men against Blackburn Rovers did not help Bowler. But, the Millwall defeat was a particularly poor day for him and Bowler has only played 32 minutes of Championship football since then. The hope was that he could really inject some spark into PNE’s team, but he’s finding himself on the fringes of the side as things stand. Heckingbottom has explained the system suiting others more than Bowler and Okkels, which is a hurdle for both players to overcome. If they get their chances over the coming weeks, they need to take them and put themselves firmly in the first team picture.