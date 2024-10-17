Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He joined PNE from Silkeborg IF in the summer transfer window

Fresh from his 26th birthday - a first celebrated in England - Stefan Thordarson is raring to get going again in a Preston North End shirt.

The Lilywhites snapped the Iceland international up in the summer, from Silkeborg IF. During pre-season, the midfielder’s performances caught the eye of supporters and his team mates. He has since missed one game through illness, with seven starts in all competitions and three appearances off the bench.

Thordarson, who cost a fee reportedly in the region of £800,000, has settled into life in a new country - now living in Manchester, as opposed to a nearby hotel. On the pitch, Thordarson is confident he and the team can produce the goods under manager Paul Heckingbottom - and climb the table.

“100 per cent,” said Thordarson. “I feel like we are on our way up and it will continue like that. The management are brilliant, I love working under them. They come with a lot of energy and Macca himself, also. It’s everything, the way they carry themselves. We are not supposed to be, and we are not, a small team. We have to go out there and win the games, taking the teams on and making the games our game - be on the front foot, on our toes and ready to go forward.

“There is so much more to come (from me). I feel like I have a lot to show. I started really good and after the September international break, where I got sick, I had to work myself into the team again. I got some minutes and yeah, there is loads to come. I feel it went very strong, early on. I played a lot of pre-season games, starting every game there and then started the season as well. Then, everything that happened, happened, but that is past us and now it’s just about showing the manager that he should pick me.

“In terms of myself, I feel like I can do everything and I am an all-round midfielder. I just need to show it more and take initiative in the games more. Those (long shots) have to go in at some point! Scoring goals last season, it’s just about getting that first one, the relief and then the confidence back. A lot of us have to step up now... me, Mads, Sam and the other attacking midfielders have to go and get some goals now that Keano and Milly are away.”

As for life in England, Thordarson added: “I have settled great and the lads have been great. Everybody is willing to help. It’s very similar (to Denmark), I would say. Everyone is very nice and it’s good to have the Danish boys, as well as an Icelandic fan who lives in Manchester. It’s easy for the family to come over, only a two-hour flight from Manchester back home. It’s a brilliant (city), not too big but good. And it’s only a small drive into the training ground, so I am happy.”