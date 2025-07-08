Paul Heckingbottom speaks to Ali McCann | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

There’s been plenty going on around Preston North End over the last few days

Signing number six

Odel Offiah was confirmed as a PNE player last Saturday, with the 22-year-old defender snapped up on a four-year contract from Brighton. After bringing in some experienced Championship heads earlier in the window, Preston have now added younger faces in Thierry Small, Daniel Jebbison and now Offiah.

The good thing there is that two of them are North End’s players. It is a shift back towards the kind of deals supporters have called for, and manager Paul Heckingbottom stressed the importance of. Small and Offiah were names on the lips of fans after their performances in League One last season, so while the business has been somewhat refreshing it has also felt a touch predictable.

Preston were clearly after a fresh face at right centre-back and Offiah will offer speed and versatility - two things Heckingbottom values highly - as well as potential to improve over the next few years. He can play right-back if needed and showed an ability to bring the ball out of defence last year.

One thing North End do appear to have injected into their team, with the outfield recruits, is added pace. Pol Valentin, Jebbison, and Offiah can all shift while Jordan Thompson will add tenacity in the engine room, and Small offers directness in wide areas. Any successful squad needs competition throughout it and the defence now looks healthier in that regard.

Transfer talk

Rumours haven’t been in short supply over the last few days, more so on the outgoing front for a change. Jack Whatmough looks to be heading for the exit door with strong rumours of a move to Huddersfield Town. As reported, the former Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic man is thought to be someone PNE wouldn’t stand in the way of, should something materialise.

With the signing of Offiah, chances of game time look slim for Whatmough - who is under contract until 2026. The same cannot be said for Brad Potts, mind, with an approach from the Terriers understood to have been knocked back. PNE have a one-year option in Potts’ contract, so his stay at Deepdale can be extended until 2027 should North End wish.

He featured regularly under Heckingbottom last season and looks set to remain a valued, trusted member of his squad - though it will be interesting to see whether he is given a run more regularly in midfield. As with any player Potts will have a price, though a stay looks more likely than exit at this moment in time.

There were also murmurs of West Brom interest in Ali McCann, with suggestions of Preston wanting to tie the Northern Ireland international down to a new deal. That would come as little shock with McCann having started pretty much every game he was available for in 2024/25. One thing North End do need to try and achieve with the 25-year-old is more Championship appearances. Since joining on deadline day in the summer of 2021, McCann has never managed more than 31 in a season.

Heckingbottom’s interview

Managers speak incredibly often in this day and age and it can lose its affect, but the first interview of pre-season is always an interesting one. Preston’s boss appeared content, relaxed, and generally came across well, when speaking to club media last week. Heckingbottom praised the recruitment so far - which he has evidently had a big input over - but assured there was way more work still to do.

That is exciting to hear and suggests we could see PNE add more players than expected, though that would surely require some to be moved out. The Deepdale club are trying hard to sign a striker permanently and plan to spend another seven-figure sum; the fact one has not yet arrived suggests it is challenging, and that there may have been some setbacks over a target or two.

It is a massively important piece of the jigsaw to sort. North End’s boss highlighted how the Lilywhites are not able to shop in the same market as everyone else in the division, and simply have to do as well as they can in theirs. That is a positive way of thinking - no complaining - and clear goal for everyone to strive for. Time will ultimately tell just how good Preston’s business has been, with it now over to Heckingbottom and co to squeeze every bit of talent out of the group.

On the topic of his staff, the manager’s comments were encouraging to hear. We’d seen hints of frustration on Heckingbottom’s part last season; it’s quite obvious he is pleased with the first team additions made in Jason Euell, Andy Liddell and Joe Walmsley. The latter came in for particular praise and there is a nice touch to that, given the fact Walmsley is a North End fan. His work was complimented and the relationship between manager and analyst is certainly a vital one at any club. Fingers crossed all three can make valuable contributions, along with new chief scout Tom Reeves.

Away shirt reveal

It was eagerly anticipated and the reaction to this season’s away kit was particularly positive on Monday evening. Realistically, it was always going to be tough to match the collared BAXI kit from the 90s but it’s not a bad effort; everyone is a sucker for some football nostalgia and sales should be good, despite the price. More importantly, though, another dose of positivity does not go amiss.

The SpudBros news, a popular player signing and new kit all feeds into a feel good factor bubbling around PNE at the moment. Of course, on-field performance will be the biggest decider in that but Preston survived their final day scare last season and it’s all building into 2025/26 now. One of the best thing about the Lilywhites’ away kit launch was the Britpop inspired video, with Charlie Palethorpe playing an instrumental role.

