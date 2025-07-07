Preston North End reject Huddersfield Town's bid for former Barnsley midfielder

Preston North End’s Brad Potts | Getty Images

Preston North End have turned down Huddersfield’s interest in Brad Potts

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End have rejected Huddersfield Town’s bid to lure Brad Potts away from Deepdale.

The Lancashire Evening Post understands that the Lilywhites do not want to part company with the 31-year-old, whom manager Paul Heckingbottom regards as a crucial member of his first-team squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News of the Terriers’ interest in the former Barnsley man emerged over the weekend, with The Sun on Sunday’s Alan Nixon reporting, via his Patreon account, that the League One side were keen on adding both Potts and PNE team-mate Jack Whatmough to their John Smith’s Stadium ranks ahead of the new season.

We revealed on Saturday that North End were open to doing business with Lee Grant’s side in regards to Whatmough, after the former Portsmouth and Wigan central defender had a mixed season at Deepdale last term, thanks mainly to both injury and selection issues.

However, North End are determined to keep hold of the versatile Potts, who has established himself as a fans’ favourite at Deepdale following his move from Barnsley in 2019.

The one-time Blackpool midfielder/wing-back has featured 238 times and scored 21 goals during his six seasons with the club. He played 29 Championship games for PNE last season, but saw his campaign cut short by a hamstring injury which ruled him out since mid-March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield - who have already signed former PNE midfielder Ryan Ledson on a free transfer this summer - would need to fork out a handsome sum in order to convince Heckingbottom & Co to change their minds on a player who still has one year remaining on his Deepdale contract.

They might also have to dig deeper into their pockets, with the Lilywhites also having the option to extend Potts’ deal beyond its current 2026 expiry date.

If that proves problematic, then, according to reports, Bolton Wanderers’ George Thomason could be a different option the Terriers, who have already signed seven players during the close season, could explore.

PNE enhancing competition for places

Odel Offiah became PNE’s sixth signing of the summer over the weekend | Preston North End FC

Competition for PNE places next season is being ramped up over the summer months, with the club signing six players to date during the current transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deals have already been struck for Jordan Thompson, Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Thierry Small, Daniel Jebbison (loan) and Odel Offiah. And with Heckingbottom keen to avoid a repeat of last season, when North End’s Championship survival was only secured on the final day of term, further new additions are expected to follow.

Potts’ versatility, athleticism and consistency, though, makes him someone North End would rather have than not have. The likes of Thompson and Valentin - or anyone else the Lilywhites might recruit before the transfer slams shut - will need to be ready to battle for their place, especially if PNE retain their stance on Potts.

For your next Preston North End read: Liverpool to consult players and staff about Preston North End friendly at Deepdale following Diogo Jota passing