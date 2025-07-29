Preston North End's Odel Offiah is fouled by Bolton Wanderers' Josh Sheehan | CameraSport - Lee Parker

PNE signed the duo from Charlton Athletic and Brighton and Hove Albion

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has outlined the challenge for Thierry Small this season.

The Lilywhites prised the 20-year-old away from promoted Charlton Athletic this summer, with Small penning a four-year contract at Deepdale. The wide man can operate on either flank and looks set to play a key role for PNE this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom explained last weekend that he is after a 1v1 player in the remainder of the transfer window. PNE’s boss believes he already has one of those in Small, but that the ex-Addick offers much more than just his dribbling ability.

“He can do everything because he's fit and he's game,” said Heckingbottom. “I think where he's different to what we possibly had last year, is in that final third. You can see he wants to go past people and get the ball in the box.

“It's what's next for Thierry, though. When teams are doubling up like they did today, how can we still be productive from that side? Has he got to release the ball quicker? Does it mean Odel, Jordan, Ben, or whoever, have to be on that side?

“They're (then) the ones who end up delivering to the box. These are all things, when you change a squad and the boys are getting relationships with each other, that you have to work on. But, ultimately, you judge on how effective you are and how good you look.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another one of PNE’s summer signings was Odel Offiah from Brighton. The Lilywhites paid a seven-figure sum to land the 22-year-old’s signature. With him operating at right centre-back, there is the potential for a strong partnership with Small. Heckingbottom feels Offiah has a high ceiling and is looking forward to helping him develop.

“Yes, he's got Premier League athleticism,” said Heckingbottom. “He'll take the ball. Another one, we've got him because he's got a lot to work on.

“That's it. I still think he can give us a lot more going forward. We're still working on how he defends the box. You can see his athleticism, his pace and power. Good age, young and we're really pleased to get him.”

Your next PNE read: Former Preston man announces exit from Burnley