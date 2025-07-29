Josh Brownhill | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

The midfielder has announced his departure from Turf Moor

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Preston North End midfielder Josh Brownhill has announced he is leaving Burnley upon the expiry of his contract.

The 29-year-old has spent the last five-and-a-half years at Turf Moor, and won his second promotion to the Premier League last season. But, Brownhill confirmed his decision to take on a new challenge, in a social media post on Monday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made 211 appearances and scored 32 goals for the Clarets across all competitions, following the move from Bristol City in 2020. He provided 23 assists on top of that. Both West Ham and Celtic have been linked with the midfielder.

Brownhill’s message read: “After five-and-a-half incredible years at this fantastic club, I’ve come to the unbelievably difficult decision that now is the right time for me to start the next part of my journey in football.

“Burnley is a place that has allowed me to develop, grow and build friends for the rest of my life – not just on the pitch, but within the fantastic community as well. The memories I’ve created during my time at the club have been amazing.

“My decision has only ever been about me wanting to challenging myself further and continue to grow as a person and a professional. I feel that a new project at this point in my career simply allows me to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To all the managers, coaches, staff and teammates I’ve had the honour of working with – thank you! I also want to say a big thank you to Scott Parker and Alan Pace, who have been supportive of my decision and who I will always have the highest respect for. To the fans, I really want you to know that I understand and value what Burnley is to its people and will be forever grateful to you all.

“From watching the community coming together through Covid and seeing how hard you all work to be able to travel around the country supporting your team. To wear the captain's armband for this club was a real honour and something I felt privileged to do every day.

“From big goals in critical moments, trying to drive high standards every day and displaying the values of the community through my work on the pitch - I hope you can see as fans that I have always given my all for this great club and all it stands for.

"Lastly, it really felt like the perfect way to sign off my time at Burnley, by scoring two goals in my last game at Turf Moor, while captaining and being promoted into the Premier League with 100 points for a second time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brownhill came through the youth ranks at Manchester United and Preston North End. He went on to make 64 appearances for PNE’s first team, scoring six goals and assisting three.

The midfielder had a successful loan spell at Barnsley in 2015/16 and secured a switch to Bristol City on the back of that. He represented the Robins on 161 occasions, with Burnley paying a reported £9million to prise him away from Ashton Gate.

Your next PNE read: Preston North End's transfer challenge emphasised amid Charlton Athletic and Derby County deals