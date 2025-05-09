Ryan Ledson | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

The PNE midfielder is leaving upon the expiry of his contract

Ryan Ledson would’ve ‘hated’ finishing his Preston North End career with a relegation to League One.

The Lilywhites stayed up on the final day of the 2024/25 season after drawing 2-2 at Bristol City. Paul Heckingbottom’s side were one of five teams at risk of the drop, but finished the campaign in 20th spot. Ledson started at Ashton Gate and put in a strong performance.

It has since been confirmed that he will be moving on upon the expiry of his contract at Deepdale this summer. Reports had surfaced in recent weeks around the midfielder’s future and PNE announced his exit this week. Following that, Ledson sat down with in-house media for a farewell interview and expressed his relief at survival.

"Yeah, I would've absolutely hated it," said Ledson. "Not just for me, I am leaving all my mates in that changing room as well. The last thing I would've wanted to see is this club and all my mates in League One, because they don't deserve that.

“They deserve to be in the Championship. It is a Championship club and I think it's maybe a little bit of a wake up call for everyone, in just how big this club is. I think with the new manager, Macca and the lads we've got, next year sign a few players and I think they'll be in a good place."

Appearances 215 Starts 144 Goals 7 Assists 14 Yellow cards 45 Red cards 2

“I couldn’t sit in the stands...”

North End’s midfield was decimated towards the end of the season with Ledson, Mads Frokjaer, Ali McCann, Brad Potts and Sam Greenwood all sustaining issues.

Duane Holmes had also left the club. Ledson missed the Leeds, QPR and Hull City games but was back involved against Plymouth and started on the final day. Not playing another game for Preston was never an option in his mind.

"I picked up a hamstring injury three weeks before the end of the season," said Ledson. "I got told it was going to be three weeks and I probably wouldn't play until the end of the season, but that wasn't happening. I knew my situation, I knew I wasn't going to be at the club after the end of the season and the way it was going, we needed to stay (up).

“I was touch and go for the Plymouth game but I said to the manager that I wanted to be involved. I couldn't sit in the stands and watch what was happening, so I got myself back for that. To start in the Bristol City game was brilliant because I was right up for it. We knew what we needed to do and when that second goal goes in, all the fans and everything, it was just brilliant."

