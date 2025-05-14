Preston North End's Kaedyn Kamara | CameraSport - Mick Walker

PNE announced that the midfielder has signed his first pro-deal with the club

Preston North End confirmed its 2025 retained list last week with news of a handful of first team departures.

Number one Freddie Woodman, league top scorer Emil Riis and seven-year servant Ryan Ledson are moving on to pastures new. Patrick Bauer also exits along with youngsters Kian Taylor and Kian Best.

There is a lot to take in with a retained list: Robbie Brady was offered fresh terms and a deal is said to be close, while Ched Evans could stay on as a coach. Then, towards the end of the announcement, is news on PNE’s U19s/third-year scholars.

North End let Cole McGhee and Tommy Davis go, but Kacper Pasiek is in talks to sign a professional contract. One deal which was confirmed, though, is Kaedyn Kamara signing a two-year pro with the club.

Kamara was thrust on to the first team scene, last minute, during the 2022/23 season. The midfielder had been due to play for the academy but received a late call-up to the senior squad, for the FA Cup third round clash against Huddersfield Town.

The then 17-year-old was brought off the bench in the last few minutes of the contest, with PNE leading 3-1 on the day. He went on to have a loan spell at Workington last year, before a stint with Marine this season.

His time with the latter was cut short in late February due to an injury, but Kamara returned to North End and was an unused substitute for Easter Monday’s trip to Hull City. The 19-year-old was snapped up back in 2022 after leaving Burnley.

Former PNE boss Ryan Lowe admitted he tried to bring Kamara down to Plymouth Argyle after the Clarets released him. Kamara has been a world kickboxing champion and national boxing champion, away from football.

Putting first team regulars to one side, Kamara has his fair share of fellow young midfielders for competition at North End. Manager Paul Heckingbottom gave Theo Carroll his debut last season while Noah Mawene, Theo Mawene, Max Wilson and Harry Stringfellow are all still on board for 2025/26.

