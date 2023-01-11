Preston North End manager explains unique scenario that led to 17-year-old's debut in FA Cup

Kamara came on for a brief appearance at Deepdale to become the fourth player so far this season to make their first team debut, following Jacob Slater, Lewis Leigh and Finlay Cross-Adair doing the same.

The midfielder was due to play for PNE’s youth team, but Lowe was forced into a desperate attempt to get his wanted man to PR1 instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe said: “We couldn't get hold of the coaches and had to ring James Beet (loans and pathways manager) who was there to say 'get him changed and get him in the car, quick!'

Preston North End's Kaedyn Kamara with Daniel Johnson (left)

“Fair play, he's been fantastic in the youth team and it's fantastic for him to make his debut. There are other lads there that have made theirs and it's important that we can get as many as we possibly can at the right time, it's important for the football club.”

Kamara is a kickboxing champion, away from the pitch, and was a player that the PNE boss was aware of before he even joined the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A player formerly on the books at fellow Lancashire club Burnley, Kamara was a player Lowe wanted regardless of what club he was at, so when he made the switch to come back up north from Plymouth Argyle to take over at PNE, everything fell into place.

Lowe said: “Don't mess with him! They're a family of good athletes, his brother is a professional boxer as well. And he's a scouser which makes it even better. Ultimately, he's a good player. It's a funny story, really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was going to take him down to Plymouth when I was the Plymouth Argyle manager, Preston North End were trying to sign him and lo and behold I got the job a few weeks later.

"He'd just been released by Burnley and he couldn't wait to sign a contract because he knew that eventually, if the kids are doing well, they'd get a chance under me.

Advertisement Hide Ad