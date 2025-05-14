Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers-linked man subject of £600,00 rejected bid - reports

By George Hodgson
Published 14th May 2025, 09:27 BST
PNE have been linked with the Lincoln City midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window opening

Swansea City have seen a £600,000 bid rejected for Preston North End-linked midfielder, Ethan Erhahon, according to reports.

The Lilywhites are one of a handful of Championship clubs to be credited with interest in the 24-year-old this month - along with Blackburn Rovers, Derby County, Millwall and Oxford United.

But, latest reports in the media suggest that Swansea have seen a bid in excess of half-a-million-pounds knocked back by Lincoln City. It’s also claimed that the Swans’ interest in Erhahon will cool as a result.

Wales Online report that Swansea do not wish to get involved in a potential ‘bidding war’ for the player, with the Imps’ valuation beyond what they were willing to pay for the former St Mirren man.

It remains to be seen whether Preston will make a move for the Scot but central midfield is a position being looked at, after the exit of Ryan Ledson this summer.

This week, CEO Peter Ridsdale told BBC Radio Lancashire that a left-footed midfield player is wanted by manager Paul Heckingbottom - a box which Erhahon ticks.

The Lincoln man made the move to Sincil Bank in January 2023, for a reported £300,000 fee. He racked up 38 appearances in all competitions last season and has made 107 in total for the Imps.

Lincoln anticipating sale

Talk of Erhahon generating interest began more than one year ago, with manager Michael Skubala and sporting director Jez George both speaking publicly about the player’s stock.

"I don’t think clubs in the Championship will be doing their jobs properly if there wasn’t interest," George told BBC Radio Lincolnshire, in May 2024.

George said he would be ‘amazed’ if Erhahon doesn’t become a club-record sale for Lincoln. Skubala, meanwhile, accepted it would be difficult to retain the midfielder’s services for much longer.

In April last year, he said: “For me, he’s the best number six in the league by a mile. We’ll probably struggle to hold on to him, if I’m honest. But what a player he is.

“And, he’s growing all the time. You forget he’s only 22. He’s so young. He’s got such a huge desire to win and throughout the season he’s been magnificent."

