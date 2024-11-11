Ryan Kent | LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

PNE have been linked with Ryan Kent after his exit from Fenerbahce

There was a hint from boss Paul Heckingbottom after Preston North End’s recent goalless draw against Sunderland: “Hopefully, we will have soon enough.” The Lilywhites chief was talking about the Black Cats’ attacking options off the bench, in comparison to PNE’s on the night.

It wasn’t overly clear at the time - and questions will be asked - whether Heckingbottom hoped to boost those options through recruitment, coaching those already in the building or players returning from injury/suspension.

Of course, PNE had summer signings Josh Bowler and Jeppe Okkels on the bench against Regis Le Bris’ side. Bowler is Heckingbottom’s only signing as Preston boss so far, while North End went through with the £1.7million capture of Okkels one day after Ryan Lowe’s departure.

Since Robbie Brady’s ankle injury, Heckingbottom has stuck by a wing-back system - consistently turning to Brad Potts and Kaine Kesler-Hayden. Again, it remains to be seen whether that is the boss’ long-term plan, or whether it’s just deemed the best present fix.

If Sunday’s reports are anything to go by, then you’d lean towards the latter. Preston have been linked with a swoop for free agent Ryan Kent, who recently left Turkish giants Fenerbahce by mutual consent. Former Rangers man Kent has to wait until January to sign for a new club.

The 28-year-old’s move overseas didn’t work out, after bringing his stint at Ibrox to an end. For Rangers, Kent netted 33 goals and assisted a further 56 in his 218 appearances. His spell with the Scottish club is by far the stand out of his career.

That aside, Kent had five loan spells away from Liverpool during his time at Anfield. One of those, of course, was with Heckingbottom - at Barnsley in 2016/17. He made 44 Championship appearances that season and scored three goals for the Tykes.

The campaign after, he spent the second half of the season with Bristol City and didn’t score in 11 outings. So, while Kent had a prolonged stint in the Rangers side and won trophies, his experience in the second-tier is relatively limited - albeit he has played in European competitions.

His name catches the eye; Liam Millar was an enjoyable watch at times last season and his trickery on the wing is something Preston have lost as a team. Kent could help fill that void, but there would be understandable reservations at the same time.

Former midfielder Ben Pearson, post-PNE, admitted in an interview that he was pessimistic about the signing of Scott Sinclair in 2020 - in terms of why and how North End had managed to get him. Kent has just turned 28 and scored six goals in his last 90 Rangers appearances. His last game was in July.

That is not to suggest these signings cannot work; Kent has obvious quality, speed and may be a player Heckingbottom has complete faith in himself to get the best out of. But, the Preston faithful have seen ‘names’ come through the door before, and ultimately flatter to deceive.

North End also have no first team regulars who are under the age of 23 and permanently contracted. It is essential that the Lilywhites get back to signing players who could become assets for the club. There are very few of those in the squad right now. While Kent could make an impact, he will not tick that box.

Additionally, there are other areas of the squad which simply stand out as higher priorities. Preston’s first-choice goalkeeper and defensive three are all in the final year of their contracts; there is a strong argument to freshen that area of the team up, before anything else.